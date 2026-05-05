By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

On Monday night, Amazon made a $560,000 donation that will both support teachers in bringing creative, hands-on learning experiences directly to students and strengthen the district’s ability to support food security for families.

For Dan Maher, CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Amazon’s commitment to the company’s commitment to strengthening the Stafford community that it is raising data centers in.

“Amazon is proving by its depth of investment that it is not just in the community, but it is building the community,” Maher told the Advance on Monday evening.

As important, said Maher, is the “recognition by Amazon and the school district that the foundation of learning is food security for families.” Kids can’t really focus, he continued, if they come to school hungry.

Share

The $200,000 earmarked for food security will support two new automated community food kiosks that will be installed in school locations across Stafford County, building on the success of the existing model at Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center installed in 2023.

“Accessible 24/7, these kiosks provide food in a way that preserves dignity and meets families where they are,” reported Maher in a press release. “The expansion is expected to significantly increase the amount of food distributed each month to Stafford families in need, while also supporting other food insecurity programs such as the weekend meal program for students.”

The remaining $360,000 of this contribution will go toward the Sustainable Innovative Teaching Grants program. With these funds, Stafford County Public Schools expects that over the next three years more than 200 classroom projects will be funded that support Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math exploration; career readiness; and student-centered instruction.

“Stafford Schools is committed to providing engaging, relevant learning experiences that prepare students for success,” said Dr. Daniel W. Smith, Superintendent of Stafford Schools. “This investment allows our educators to think boldly, innovate in their classrooms, and create meaningful connections between learning and the real world.”

The contribution was announced by the Stafford Education Foundation, in collaboration with Amazon, Stafford County Public Schools, and the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

“This investment reflects a shared commitment to supporting education, empowering local communities, and creating opportunities for future generations,” said Lisa Schooley, Amazon Community Engagement Manager. “By aligning classroom innovation with essential family support, the partnership delivers a comprehensive community approach to student success in Stafford County.”

Altogether, this $560,000 is expected to benefit more than 32,000 students, 4,700 staff, and families across more than 38 schools throughout the division.

“This partnership represents what is possible when education, community, and industry come together with a shared purpose,” said Jessica Marschall, President of the Stafford Education Foundation. “We are proud to invest in innovative classroom experiences, ensuring students have the resources they need to engage deeply in innovative learning.”

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries