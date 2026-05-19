Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's May 29, 2026. Today, remembering a local music teacher, labor is having a moment in Virginia, and the latest from the New Dominion Podcast.
“Whenever I Play the Piano, it Will Always Be For Her:” Students, Colleagues of E’Juana Andrews Remember Her Gifts of Music
By Adele Uphaus
Andrews taught band at several Spotsylvania middle schools, as well as private lessons in Fredericksburg for decades. She died last week.
Read the full article
NEWS: NOVA Meeting Celebrates Labor, Unions and the Businesses that Support them
By Martin Davis
Labor is having a moment in Virginia, and last Friday evening unions in Northern Virginia were celebrated for their achievements.
Read the Full Article
PODCAST: Is Congress about Local Voters or National Politics?
What redistricting has done to personal relationships and the political struggles moving forward in Virginia.
Listen to the podcast
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”