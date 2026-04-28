Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's April 28, 2026. Today, Stafford delays data center project one month, MWHC a leader in entry-level hires, Stafford Supervisors to consider tax rate and budget tonight, and an op-ed on violence.
Stafford Planning Commission Votes to Defer Potomac Creek Data Center Project for One Month
By Adele Uphaus
Commissioners asked the applicant to address potential cultural and historic resources on the property, in addition to other issues.
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NEWS: For Entry-Level Opportunities, MWHC Is Among Best, Says Newsweek
By Martin Davis
The hospitals’ chief human resource officer spoke with the Advance about the opportunities and programs available, and the changing nature of entry-level hiring.
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Stafford Board of Supervisors to Consider Setting Tax Rate, Approving Budget at Tuesday Special Meeting
By Adele Uphaus
The Stafford Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday evening to consider adopting and appropriating the budget for fiscal year 2027, which runs from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027.
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OPINION: Political Violence Is Rising
By Phil Huber
There are two pathways to pursue, according to Phil Huber. One backed by research, one that Washington is increasingly leaning in to.
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