By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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The Stafford Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday evening to consider adopting and appropriating the budget for fiscal year 2027, which runs from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027.

The general fund budget for next fiscal year, which supports most county operations, is $498.6 million, including $194.2 million for the school division; $49.6 million for the Sheriff’s Office; $42.6 million for fire and rescue; and $12.8 million for social services, according to the budget resolution.

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The budget supports operating expenses for the three new schools opening in August and provides a 2% “scale adjustment” for general government staff and non-uniformed public safety employees and a 1.25% “scale adjustment” for all uniformed public safety employees.

The Board will also consider setting the real estate tax rate for calendar year 2026, as well as authorizing the capital improvement program for the next 10 years.

The proposed real estate tax rate for 2026 has been advertised at $0.985 cents. The adopted rate can go down from there, but cannot go higher without the Board holding a second public hearing.

There is also a proposed fire and emergency services levy of $0.014.

In addition to the budget-related items, the Board will vote on whether to refer proposed Comprehensive Plan amendments concerning the routing of power lines to the Planning Commission, and will hold public hearings on proposed increases to water and sewer user fees; water and sewer, and reclaimed water, pro-rata fees; and a reclaimed water service availability rate.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meeting Details

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