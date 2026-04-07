Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's April 7, 2026. Today, is Spanberger winning or losing on redistricting -- it's complicated, a push to carry Main Street the title, and previews of meetings in Spotsylvania and Stafford.
ANALYSIS: Is Spanberger Winning or Losing on Redistricting? …
By Martin Davis
… The numbers tell a complicated story.
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HUMOR (Sort of): It’s Down to Wire ...
By Drew Gallagher
... you have just 18 hours to cast your vote(s) for Fredericksburg’s Main Street as the Best in the South.
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Meeting Previews
By Martin Davis
Both Spotsylvania County’s and Stafford County’s boards of supervisors will meet Tuesday evening.
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