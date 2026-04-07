By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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Spotsylvania County

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors will hold a budget work session.

Stafford County

The Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting at 5:00 p.m. and a special called meeting at 7:00 p.m.

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Regular Meeting

In addition to 19 Consent Agenda Items, the Board will:

Hear a presentation from the new president of Germanna Community College (Presentation)

Hear a presentation from the county administrator on the Comprehensive Plan Five Year Update (Presentation) as well as a Capital Projects Quarterly Report (Presentation)

Finally, there are four Action Items: Development services; Consider (1) authorizing execution of a neighborhood stormwater infrastructure grant and maintenance agreement with the manors of Park Ridge Homeowners’ Association, Inc., Susan Sisk and Floree Williams; (2) Budgeting and appropriating prior yearend fund balance for the neighborhood stormwater infrastructure grant program; and (3) updating program policies and considerations. Finance; Consider approving the issuance, sale and award of refunding bond bond Virginia Resources Authority (VRA) Series 2015D, and setting forth the form, details and provisions for the payment thereof if the market conditions do not deteriorate to below 3% savings on the refunding. Finance; consider authorizing issuance of general obligation school bonds to be sold to the Virginia Public School Authority (VPSA) to support the construction of approved capital projects for schools. Capital Projects Transportation; authorize advertisement of a joint public hearing with VDOT to consider the proposed fiscal years 2026-2032 Secondary Six-year Program (SSYP)



Special Meeting

Following the regular meeting, there will be a special meeting scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The Special Meeting is composed of three public hearings:

Budget and Management; Public hearing on FY 2027 County budget

Budget and Management; Public hearing on FY 2027 Virginia Public School Authority Bond issuance and FY 2027-2036 Capital Improvement Program

Budget and Management; Public hearing on CY 2026 tax rates, including establishment of a solar energy tax rate.

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