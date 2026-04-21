Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's April 21, 2026. Today is Election Day. Drought warnings rise, ADUs are now part of the plan, a FailSafe gala, and the editor on democracy's rusting hinges.
Drought Warning Issued for Fredericksburg Region
By Hank Silverberg
Warmer days and below average rainfall are pressing some localities to evaluate water consumption.
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Statewide Bill Permits Accessory Dwelling Units in Single-Family Residential Zoning
By Adele Uphaus
The issue came up in Fredericksburg in 2023 and was voted down by City Council.
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FROM THE EDITOR: Election Day Dawns on Democracy’s Rusting Hinges
By Martin Davis
It’s time to pay attention to the hinge upon which our society rests.
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FailSafe ERA Gala Honors Those Who Give Second Chances, and Those Who Take Them
By Adele Uphaus
The April 11 event inducted six recently returned citizens to the Hall of Change.
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