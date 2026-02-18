By Martin Davis

Stafford is now paying the piper for unfunded state mandates and some prior Board decisions. But there is a bright spot down the road.

By Adele Uphaus

The Fredericksburg Arts Commission’s ongoing art supply drive will benefit Empowerhouse, the area nonprofit nonprofit serving survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”