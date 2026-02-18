Advance Wednesday Evening News
This evening, Stafford faces a challenging budget year. We are also republishing last week's story about an art supply drive to benefit Empowerhouse, updated with a list of most needed supplies.
Not an Easy Budget
By Martin Davis
Stafford is now paying the piper for unfunded state mandates and some prior Board decisions. But there is a bright spot down the road.
Fredericksburg Arts Commission Hosting Art Supply Drive for Empowerhouse
By Adele Uphaus
The Fredericksburg Arts Commission’s ongoing art supply drive will benefit Empowerhouse, the area nonprofit nonprofit serving survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence.
