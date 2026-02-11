By Martin Davis

The battle over Trump is disrupting congressional races across the country. The General Assembly is leveraging mid-cycle redistricting in that battle. Voters have a lot to consider before April.

By Donnie Johnston

The recent cuts at the Washington Post are not just distressing for a career journalist, but for anyone who has ever looked to a newspaper as the anchor of a community.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”