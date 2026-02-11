Advance Wednesday Morning News
It's February 11, 2026. Today, the editor on how redistricting would affect the 7th, and Donnie Johnston on
FROM THE EDITOR: Re-districting, the Seventh District, and the Reach of National Politics
By Martin Davis
The battle over Trump is disrupting congressional races across the country. The General Assembly is leveraging mid-cycle redistricting in that battle. Voters have a lot to consider before April.
Read the Full Article
OPINION: We're Losing More Than a Paper ... We're Losing a Polestar
By Donnie Johnston
The recent cuts at the Washington Post are not just distressing for a career journalist, but for anyone who has ever looked to a newspaper as the anchor of a community.
Read the Full Article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”