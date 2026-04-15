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Division needs change in order to no longer “lag behind” the rest of the state, Board member says.

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Historic structure is at the center of a December 2025 Virginia Supreme Court decision and an ongoing case between Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc. and the City of FXBG.

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The resort is set to open Nov. 12 - ahead of schedule. This week, sculptures of African animals that will adorn the grounds are set to arrive. People are invited to see the Kalahari Safari Migration.

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“Time begins on Opening Day,” said longtime Washington Post baseball writer Tom Boswell. Today, Donnie Johnston reminds us why.

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