Advance Wednesday Morning News
It's April 15, Tax Day. This morning, pressure builds of Fredericksburg Superintendent Catlett, 204 Lewis Street again in eye of legal storm, Elephants come to Kalahari, and Donnie on baseball.
City School Board Member, Parents Turn Up Heat
By Adele Uphaus
Division needs change in order to no longer “lag behind” the rest of the state, Board member says.
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Board of Building Code of Appeals Upholds Notice of Unsafe Structure Issued to 204 Lewis Street
By Adele Uphaus
Historic structure is at the center of a December 2025 Virginia Supreme Court decision and an ongoing case between Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc. and the City of FXBG.
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Big Animals for a Big Resort
By Martin Davis
The resort is set to open Nov. 12 - ahead of schedule. This week, sculptures of African animals that will adorn the grounds are set to arrive. People are invited to see the Kalahari Safari Migration.
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OPINION: Baseball on the Radio Was Just Better
By Donnie Johnston
“Time begins on Opening Day,” said longtime Washington Post baseball writer Tom Boswell. Today, Donnie Johnston reminds us why.
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