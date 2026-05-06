Advance Wednesday Morning News
It's May 6. Today, opt-ins and walking zones on table for next school year in Fredericksburg, the editor on pushing students to reach higher, and a Pulitzer Prize for Brian Goldstone.
Transportation Opt-In, Walking Zones On the Table for Next School Year in Fredericksburg
By Adele Uphaus
Operations director David Ferguson presented options for improving transportation going forward.
Read the full article
FROM THE EDITOR: Youth Is the Time for Intellectual Rigor, Not Short-sheeted Options
By Martin Davis
Anti-intellectualism is enjoying a hay-day, and our youth are the ones feeling the effects.
Read the full article
Congratulations to Brian Goldstone - 2026 Pulitzer Prize Winner
By Martin Davis
Goldstone was interviewed by the Advance in November about his book “There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America.”
Read the full article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”