By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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This past November the Advance described Brian Goldstone’s book There Is No Place for Us this way. This work:

delivers an intimate look at how the families Goldstone writes about became homeless, the wide range of situations that create homelessness, as well as the many ways that living without a home manifests itself in people’s lives…. Goldstone’s book is the single best road into that world.

The announcement that Goldstone had won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction described his work this way:

By turns heartbreaking and urgent, There Is No Place for Us illuminates the true magnitude, causes, and consequences of the new American homelessness—and shows that it won’t be solved until housing is treated as a fundamental human right.

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In an extensive interview with the Advance, Goldstone described what reporting a book like this had done to him, and what he hoped it would do to others:

I want readers to feel this crisis and develop compassion, of course. Empathy is wonderful. But what I’m really hoping in terms of feeling is that readers will feel some of the anger that I felt while reporting this book, even rage at times that this suffering was being inflicted on these kids, on these adults in such utterly preventable ways.

The Advance congratulates Goldstone on this career-defining achievement.

And in case you haven’t read it, put it on your list today. It isn’t the easiest book to read, but it will likely be the most important you encounter this year.

Order There Is No Place for Us on Amazon.

Read Goldstone’s Interview with the Advance.

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