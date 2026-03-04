Advance Wednesday Morning News
It's February 4, 2026. Today, a Women's History month art exhibit, and Donnie Johnston on gun ownership.
Two Women's History Month Art Exhibits Open This Weekend
By Adele Uphaus
One at the Fredericksburg Visitors Center, and one in Spotsylvania Mall. Plus, more events to celebrate Women’s History Month.
OPINION: No, Gun Ownership Isn't Under Threat
By Donnie Johnston
Reasonable guns laws have always been part of America’s story, and have a place in it going forward.
