Fredericksburg Main Street is honoring Women’s History Month with a new exhibit, “Women of Main Street,” featuring black-and-white photographs of downtown’s female business owners.

“Downtown is home to more than 70 women-owned businesses, and this exhibit was created to celebrate their leadership, resilience, and impact on our local economy,” a press release from Fredericksburg Main Street reads.

There will be a opening reception and chance to meet the featured business owners in the exhibit gallery at the Fredericksburg Visitors Center (601 Caroline Street) on Friday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m.

Another Women’s History Month exhibit will be taking place at the Museum of Visual Arts and Sciences in Spotsylvania Mall. “Her Voice, Her Vision,” features work from female artists including Gloria Adams, Elena Broach, Dolores Bumbrey, and Kim A Richards.

The exhibit “highlights stories of resilience, identity, faith, and expression through art,” according to a press release. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, March 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 350 Spotsylvania Mall Drive.

The James Farmer Multicultural Center at the University of Mary Washington is also presenting a series of free Women’s History Month events, including:

Basic Necessities Drive for Empowerhouse, March 1-31, co-sponsored by the University of Mary Washington NAACP College Chapter, Women of Color, and the Latino Student Association. Drop-off food, clothes, and feminine hygiene supplies at the James Farmer Multicultural Center.

Great Lives Lecture Series on Gertrude Bell , March 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Dodd Auditorium, UMW campus. Bell was an English writer, explorer, political officer, and archaeologist who spent much of her life in the Middle East and was instrumental in the creation of the nation of Iraq.

Women in Physics Colloquium featuring Candice Chua , March 13 at 3 p.m. in UMW Jepson Sciencce Center. Chua will share her experience as a graduate student at MIT and talk about her research into ultra-cold atomic physics.

Featured performance by Carly Harvey, March 21 at 7 p.m. in The Underground at Lee Hall, UMW campus. Harvey is a Washington, D.C.-born blues, jazz, and soul musician who infuses her music with an indigenous American influence.

