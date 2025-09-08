By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Growing up in segregated Fredericksburg, she would walk past schools she was not allowed to enter. The world was set against her, but Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater refused to be stopped.

From those beginnings, she rose to become United States ambassador to Benin, Ghana, and Jamaica—a rare feat for a Black woman to accomplish not once, but three times. Her career shattered barriers in a field long dominated by white men from Ivy League schools.

This past Sunday, Bridgewater returned home. The Fredericksburg Visitor Center became the stage where her journey came full circle, as residents gathered to hear about her new memoir Bridging Troubled Waters and to celebrate a life that proved the impossible can be done.

William Walker, himself a veteran of more than 50 years in the foreign service who served as ambassador to El Salvador from 1988 to 1992, explained for audience members just how rare Bridgewater’s achievement is.

“She did things that were almost impossible to do in the foreign service of the United States,” he said. “I hear what she accomplished... This young girl is from Fredericksburg, Virginia. When I first came into the foreign service, there were still signs in bathrooms in Virginia telling me I could use them, but other people couldn’t.”

Bridgewater’s response to such history is one of defiant hope.

“Despite the fact I grew up in a segregated community… that did not stop me. Why should it have stopped me? Why should obstacles that come in our way stop us? We have things in this world, and we have a role we must play,” she told the audience.

Bridgewater’s words carried the authority of someone who has lived at the center of global negotiations, yet her tone was intimate and almost pastoral. She reminded audience members that diplomacy is not only practiced in embassies, but in everyday life. “You are also many diplomats,” she said. “You also represent this country. Everything you do when you step outside your home, you are waving that flag.”

Sunday’s event reflected a spirit of connection. Xavier Richardson, a lifelong friend of Bridgewater and an executive with Mary Washington Healthcare, opened the afternoon by inviting members of the audience to introduce themselves.

“We are not strangers among ourselves,” Richardson said. “We celebrate the legacy of this great woman. She has had a profound influence over me and many young people, and that is why I stand here today.”

His gesture transformed the room into a circle of neighbors rather than strangers.

Others echoed this theme. Musician and activist Gaye Adegbalola called Bridgewater “the peacemaker,” a living answer to a world where “brothers are killing brothers, and cousins are killing cousins.”

Victoria Matthews, stadium and sports sales manager for Fredericksburg’s department of Economic Development and Tourism, who helped host Sunday’s event, joked that there were “very few reasons” she would be working on a Sunday, “but this would definitely be one.”

Bridgewater herself was reflective, sharp, and deeply proud of her city. “I love my city, I love the people in it,” she said. “Despite the things you will read in my book.”

For her, Bridging Troubled Waters is not only a personal memoir but a call to recognize the value of diplomacy itself. “The story of diplomacy, of U.S. diplomats, needs to be told now more than ever,” she insisted.

As the program closed and the line for book signings stretched long, no one seemed in a hurry. Meeting Bridgewater wasn’t about collecting an autograph—it was about touching history and being reminded that greatness can come from streets as familiar as Amelia Street.

Though her life may have begun in a Fredericksburg divided by law, Bridgewater forged a career that brought nations together. Coming home, she reminded her city that diplomacy is not distant, but lives in courage, faith, and the relentless refusal to let obstacles define what is possible.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”