By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Due to a staffing issue, the Advance was not able to attend the first game this evening, in which Amherst defeated Worcester Polytechnical Institute.

Game two featuring the tournament’s No. 4 seed, the University of Mary Washington vs. Worcester State from Massachusetts is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

The Advance will report at halftime on the score, then again at the end of the game with a wrap up and final score.

Share

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries