Amherst Takes Game One ... UMW, Worcester Starting Soon
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Due to a staffing issue, the Advance was not able to attend the first game this evening, in which Amherst defeated Worcester Polytechnical Institute.
Game two featuring the tournament’s No. 4 seed, the University of Mary Washington vs. Worcester State from Massachusetts is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
The Advance will report at halftime on the score, then again at the end of the game with a wrap up and final score.
