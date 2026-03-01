The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

John Lay Bailey

Stafford

Gordon Deen Bell

Spotsylvania

“Gordon was a proud veteran of the United States Army who served his country faithfully. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Combat Infantryman Badge, One Overseas Service Bar, Expert Badge with Bars (81 mm; Pistol, M-16 Rifle), and Purple Heart for his service.”

Minnie Delores Deats

Fredericksburg

“Minnie was born and raised in the Fredericksburg area and graduated from Stafford High School in 1959. After High School she started working at Mary Washington Hospital in labor and delivery. Later she transferred to Quantico Naval Hospital and then moved to the Purchasing Department where she retired.

After retirement she spent her time with family, helping with grandchildren, traveling with her sisters and family and loved playing BINGO. She always helped family and friends when they were sick or in need of anything. Minnie had a big heart and a great caregiver.”

Diana Theresa Evans

Fredericksburg

Wilma Marion Garcia

Fredericksburg

Brigitta Maples

Stafford

John Mills

Fredericksburg

Clara Vergalene Newton

Stafford

“She enjoyed bird watching, going to the beach and traveling with her friends.”

Brenda Wright Ogle

Caroline

“She was a lifelong member of Travelers Rest Baptist Church in Spotsylvania where she had served as Treasurer and Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the Women’s Mission Union there as well as the worship choir and she helped to start an annual fall bazaar that still occurs each year. She worked as a medical billing specialist for many years with family practices and surgical groups. Outside of her convictions, Brenda had a flair for living life loudly. She loved shopping both with and without purpose, could be counted on to sing along no matter what, and rarely passed up the chance to be the life of the party. She enjoyed being surrounded by people and made sure her presence was felt in any room she entered. She was a woman of strong opinions and even stronger resolve. Stubborn by nature and proud of it, she met the world head-on and never retreated. She didn’t leave you unsure of where she stood on an issue. She was a formidable opponent in any debate and always left an impression.

Brenda was a wife to her high school sweetheart, a mother to a daughter, a second mother to a son-in-law, a Nana to two granddaughters, and a friend to all who were willing to be befriended. She tenaciously held tight to her family, friends, and her beliefs.”

Chase Patrick Randall

Caroline

Millicent Marie Remington

Colonial Beach

“Stephen was a North Stafford High School graduate and a Eagle Scout.”

Bonnie Marie Seay

Fredericksburg

“For decades, Bonnie was the proud owner of Fantasy Costumes, where she helped generations of families, teachers, and performers create a little magic of their own. She genuinely loved people and delighted in helping customers find the perfect costume, especially for school plays, community theater, and special events. Anyone who stepped into her shop likely walked out not only with what they needed, but also with a smile.

In addition, Bonnie served as a dedicated Avon representative for more than 40 years. She found joy in helping others feel confident and cared for, and along the way she built friendships that lasted just as long as her career.

Bonnie loved the beach, especially the windswept beauty of the Outer Banks. She was captivated by lighthouses, standing tall, steadfast, and full of quiet strength. She also adored colonial and Victorian-era collectibles, filling her home with pieces that were timeless, charming, and reflective of her own character.”

Clay Stuart Smith

Fredericksburg

“Clay graduated from James Monroe High School in 1971, attended VCU, and graduated from UVA Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management in 1982.

Clay played center position for the James Monroe football team where he was selected for the 1970 All-Battlefield Team. His coach, Jake Maynard, rated him among his best since taking over the coaching reign of JM’s football team in 1952. …

Clay enjoyed watching a variety of sports: the Cowboys, college basketball, golf, Nascar but his favorite was standing on the sidelines cheering for his daughters playing field hockey where he never missed a game. In later years, he proudly watched his grandchildren play baseball, soccer, and Taekwondo.”

Kathleen Alison Whelan

Fredericksburg

“Katy was a woman of great strength and humor. She leaves behind more than just memories; she leaves an enduring gift of love, strength, humor, and wisdom. She will be greatly missed by her beloved pets, Saffi and Finn, and all who were fortunate to have met her.”

Marianne Clare Whelan

Fredericksburg

“Mrs. Whelan was a devout Catholic, and her faith was rooted in social justice Catholicism, with its emphasis on human dignity and solidarity among all people, especially the most vulnerable. The recent ascension of Pope Francis and Pope Leo XIV, with their open-minded and open-hearted leadership, brought her great joy and helped her maintain hope amid increasingly dark times in our country and the world. …

Mary was a fierce athlete and loved playing stickball on the streets of The Bronx, where she relished competing with the boys on an equal level. …

Mrs. Whelan, the granddaughter of poor immigrants, was a proud Italian American. She loved to cook Italian gravy, a tradition she learned from her father and shared with each of her children and some grandchildren. The smell of garlic and pork chops frying filled every home she lived in, and her meatballs were legendary. She explored many cuisines beyond Italian, as making food for others was her love language. …

Mary was a certified Home Health Aide and worked as a caregiver with hospice patients.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”