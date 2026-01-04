Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

"Virginia General Assembly" by Waldo Jaquith is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

The Virginia General Assembly’s 2026 Session will be called to order on Wednesday, January 14, but Fredericksburg-area legislators have already been busy preparing bills to introduce for consideration. Here’s an overview of what local lawmakers have been working on.

Josh Cole (D—House District 65)

Cole was re-elected in November to represent House District 65, which includes the entirety of Fredericksburg City and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. He has prepared the following bills to introduce this session:

House Bill 34. This bill would establishing a Sexual Offense Prevention and Response Program within the state Department of Military Affairs. Cole introduced this bill—which he drafted at the request of Jean Ibanez Payne, a constituent and survivor of military sexual assault—during the 2025 session, and it passed both houses. However, instead of signing or vetoing the bill, then-Governor Glenn Youngkin returned it to the General Assembly with the recommendation that a work group be convened to determine such a program is necessary. Legislators did not accept this recommendation. Cole told the Advance last year that he would reintroduce the bill in 2026.

HB 35—This bill would prohibit the use of isolated confinement in state correctional facilities, subject to certain exceptions.

HB 36—This amends the state Standards of Quality to permit ensemble music classes offered in 6th grade to have up to 45 enrolled students.

HB 53—This bill expands the definition of "bullying" in the context of public education, stating that the real or perceived power imbalance between the aggressor and victim includes such a power imbalance on the basis of the membership of the victim in a group that is protected from discrimination pursuant to the Virginia Human Rights Act.

HB 64—This bill would require health insurance plans to cover speech therapy as a treatment for stuttering.

HB 72—A bill authorizing the City of Fredericksburg to tax improvements to real property at a different level than (but not to exceed) tax imposed on the land where the property is located.

HB 73—This bill was recommended by the Virginia Commission on Youth, and it would allow the custodian of a child to petition for relief of the care and custody of the child. Currently, the law only allows a parent of a child to file such a petition.

Committee referral is pending for all of Cole’s bills.

Jeremy McPike (D—Senate District 27)

McPike’s 27th Senate District includes part of Stafford County, as well as part of Prince William County. He has introduced the following two bills, which have already been referred to committees.

Senate Bill 66 — Allowing localities to impose an additional 1% sales tax to generate revenue for public school capital projects, if voters in the locality approve the measure in a referendum. Virginia law currently allows only Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Northampton, Patrick, and Pittsylvania Counties and the City of Danville to impose such a tax. A similar bill passed the General Assembly in 2024 and 2025 and was vetoed both times by then-Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

SB 74—This bill would authorize any locality to create an affordable housing program by amending local zoning ordinance. The bill has a delayed effective date of July 1, 2027.

The Fredericksburg area’s other General Assembly members—Nicole Cole (D-House District 66); Phil Scott (R-House District 63); Richard Stuart (R-Senate District 25); Tara Durant (R-Senate District 27); and Bryce Reeves (R-Senate District 28)—have not yet introduced any legislation, according to Virginia’s legislative information system.

