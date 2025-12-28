Become a Sustaining Member

The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

“D.J. was a proud United States Army veteran and was a member of American Legion, Post 320. After his Army service and a few short-term jobs, he went on to work over twenty years as Route Supervisor for Kenmore Cleaners and another ten years at Giant Food before retiring. D.J. was an avid golfer and played all the local courses over the years with his favorite being Shannon Green. He made many good friends playing the sport he loved and several have predeceased him. D.J. said recently he already had enough friends for a foursome to play a round of golf when he got to heaven. He also enjoyed spending time with family, watching good movies and playing card games with family and friends.”

William Cooper

Fredericksburg

David Clark Dale

Fredericksburg

“When not immersed in legal work or community projects, David pursued many interests outside the workplace. Through the decades, he was an avid runner, golfer, and backpacker, embarking on expeditions with friends to places such as the Grand Canyon, Jackson Hole, the Appalachian Trail, and the Cotswold Way in southwest England. When his family was young, many weekends and summer holidays were spent at his in-laws’ lake cottage on Barron Lake in Niles, Michigan, where he enjoyed time with extended family, water skiing, and casting a fishing line.”

Barbara Ann Guhl

Fredericksburg

Roy David Haynes

Fredericksburg

“He lived with a deep passion for life, finding joy in the roar of airplanes overhead and the quiet beauty of making music. A loving husband, devoted father, and proud papa to his grandchildren, he gave his heart fully to his family and cherished every moment spent with them. Hard-working and exceptionally smart, he approached life with determination, curiosity, and integrity. He believed in living in the moment, embracing each day with gratitude and purpose, and his legacy is one of love, dedication, and a life truly well lived and will certainly be missed by all.”

Alan Stoelting Helwig

Fredericksburg

Jean raised her son and was a housewife. She eventually took a job working in the cafeteria at Battlefield Intermediate. I still believe she did this to keep an eye on me and to remain close by! She later worked at Norfleet Mulch Product in the office for years until she retired.

My mother, was the most tender, kind, giving, silly, sweet hearted person that I have ever met in my 57 years of life. She as well as my dad were very special people. One of the things most endearing about them, was that they thought they were ordinary. Their unconditional love, strength and character was unmatched. They were most extraordinary.”

Bruce Willard Lowery

Fredericksburg

“John’s departure from this earth has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He will always be remembered for his love, kindness, and warmth that he brought into the lives of others. To honor John, we are supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a cause that was deeply meaningful to him. John was able to have a wish granted as a child and we would love your support in helping to bring similar joy and excitement to others that are bravely battling childhood illness.”

“Ralph lived life to the fullest and brought energy and joy to every gathering. Anyone who knew him was left a little brighter for having shared time with him. He was a kind and generous soul, always willing to help anyone in need. Ralph was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Fredericksburg.

He spent many years as a truck driver, but the job he cherished most was serving as a maintenance engineer for Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg. He was known for offering encouraging words, warm smiles, and unwavering support to those around him.”

Tammy Lea Rogers

Spotsylvania

“Tammy was a loving mother, mimi, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She loved spending time with family and friends whether it was at cookouts, birthday parties, holiday gatherings or just getting together for dinner. Shows she loved watching were The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Dateline, Friends, House Hunters, and her favorite of all QVC. Tammy loved going to the beach, relaxing by the pool; but also liked watching the snow falling during snowstorms. She was a lover of sea turtles, crab leg boils, German chocolate cake and snowman figurines. She enjoyed attending Washington National baseball games and was a die-hard Washington Redskins and Capitals fan. This past February of 2025, Tammy had just celebrated 40 years with the Federal Government as a Lead Legal Assistant for The Social Security Administration. She loved what she did and was a very hard-dedicated worker.”

