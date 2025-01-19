By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Civil rights and nonviolence both made and destroyed Martin Luther King Jr.’s reputation, whose birthday and legacy we remember today with acts of service across the country.

Share

Immigration may well do the same to Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated today as the 47th president of the United States and is expected to fast-track mass deportations with a “shock and awe” use of power meant to shore up his image as a strong man and make his opponents cower.

What the lives of both these leaders show, however, is that the nation we occupy is far too complicated for either idealism or fear to long rule the day.

Rather, the two are in a political tug-of-war that, thus far, has kept any one group from pulling the other across the line, thereby ending the struggle.

Americans — despite the actions of extremists left and right — remain a pragmatic people, driven by a cocktail of self-interests, economic viability, commonsense politics, and a sense of fairness.

Jonathan Eig in his new biography of King described this tug-of-war as it played out between King and Malcolm X, who disagreed vehemently about the role of nonviolence in the civil rights struggle. Their disagreement — in a classically pragmatic American way — played to each other’s benefit. As Eig explained:

King made it clear that people in power had better pay attention to him if they didn’t want to deal with his more antagonistic contemporary, while Malcolm moved audiences with the reminder that their anger was justified, that their self restraint need not be eternal, that not everyone had to maintain the kind of patience practiced by King.

A Modern Tug-of-War

Those still smarting from the November elections would do well to remember Eig’s words today. And to recall a bit of recent history.

Consider what has happened nationally over the past eight years.

As Trump’s language and actions became courser and crueler during his first term, the voter backlash became more severe. In 2018, Democrats picked up 41 seats in the House of Representatives to gain a firm grip on that body; Republicans, meanwhile, lost 42.

And while Republicans held the U.S. Senate in 2018, they underperformed given that the election map was such that they were expected to pick up far more than they actually did. Democrats had to defend 25 seats that year — including two that were held by Independents who caucused with the Dems — while Republicans had only to defend 8. That Republicans gained only two seats given that advantage speaks to the level of frustration voters had with Trump.

Then in 2020, voters decisively turned on Trump.

Four years later, the tables were again turned when Americans, frustrated with what they felt were too aggressively liberal policies, returned Trump to the White House — carrying all seven so-called battleground states along the way.

Those who are salivating that beginning at noon today Trump and the Republicans will have full control of the White House, House, and Senate should restrain their optimism. Otherwise, shock and awe will quickly descend into electoral defeats.

That need not be the case if Trump can curb his crueler instincts. A column in The Economist, “Trump the Deporter,” argues that Trump is uniquely positioned to do what his five predecessors failed to do — cut a deal on immigration. “The only solution,” the writer says, however, “is a deal that combines effective border enforcement with a right to stay for law-abiding migrants.”

If he cannot, the local reality of immigration will be the undoing of his presidency.

The Immigration Test and the Local Score

Though it may feel otherwise, we still live our lives at the local level — not the national.

Whether one is consumed with Fox News or MSNBC, at the end of the day we live in a community that is incredibly diverse. And it is impossible in the 540 — indeed, in most parts of the country — to go through life unaffected by the many positive ways that immigrants, whether legal or not, positively shape our community.

For one thing, they actually create jobs for native-born Americans. Studies by both Chloe East of the University of Colorado Denver and the Peterson Institute for International Economics found that “deportations under President Barack Obama led to the loss of one native-born job for every 11 migrants thrown out of the country.”

As the article goes on to note: “‘Unauthorised immigrants do not just supply labour for a fixed demand,’ explains Michael Clemens of George Mason University, ‘they are a crucial ingredient for production.’”

Political rhetoric to the contrary, Americans seem to intuit the positive impact that immigrants have on our society. That’s reflected in another Economist piece, which said: “A majority of Democrats and a plurality of Republicans support more legal pathways. Some 61% of registered voters surveyed by Pew in April maintain that America’s openness to people from elsewhere is essential to its national character.”

How to understand the vitriol in the political world on one hand toward immigrants, and the generally positive feeling Americans seem to have for them?

It may be as simple as this. We remain a nation of immigrants. More than that, we live among immigrants, and we understand the net positives they bring to our society.

Talk with those on the frontlines of working with immigrants in our region, and a constant theme emerges.

“The immigrants I work with,” said one person who daily interacts with new families to the U.S., “want nothing from us. They just want to work.”

And work they do. Our economy depends heavily upon immigrant labor to thrive. Far from taking jobs from native-born Americans, they often work the jobs — in agriculture, construction, and in restaurants — native-born citizens don’t want.

Immigrants also tend to get in less trouble than native-born citizens — be they legal or illegal. A 2024 study from the National Institute of Justice, for example, found “that undocumented immigrants are arrested at less than half the rate of native-born U.S. citizens for violent and drug crimes and a quarter the rate of native-born citizens for property crimes.”

In our communities, we see this. We live with it. And, it is hoped, our understanding of our own immigrant past and our desire to see others be treated fairly keeps us from falling into the worst stereotypes that nativism thrives on.

In our darkest times, we can fall victim to hate. And when we are on top, we can delude ourselves into believing that our ideals will carry the day.

America, however, is held in tension by the two.

And it is lives lived in our local community that ultimately keep us grounded.

Memorializing King and inaugurating Trump need not unsettle our local equilibrium. It should remind us that democracy is a work in progress. Rarely perfect, sometimes expanding, other times retracting.

As King said: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Let that today, and every day, be our North Star.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”