Oct 18

hmmmm.

3 things

1.Glad my grandkids will be going to Stafford. The ongoing drama at Spotsy is surreal.

2. "an incident in late September where a bus monitor sexually molested three children," - shouldn't the term "allegedly" be in there somewhere? Even if you reference a Sheriff's announcement - shouldn't it be clear that the person that was accused is innocent until proven guilty?

3. Looked at that "lightspeed" thing you were talking about. Like most big brother things, while it may do some good, it gives me the creeps. Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." I look at who we are as a society today as to when I was a child, in that we blindly accept schools monitoring our children, cameras copying our every movement, police able to kill without citizens ever knowing which cop did it, anonymous police able to pick up citizens during protests for questioning without record, no knock warrants, civil forfeiture, etc. and I start wondering whether Franklin's quote was prophetic. We've certainly given up liberties our forefathers would have never dreamed of us accepting. And it doesn't sound like many of us feel all that safe despite it. Sigh. Who saw this brave new world better, Shakespeare or Huxley? Maybe what this world needs is a little more faith and a little less control. I dunno, but from the outside looking in, I sure do wonder.......do you?

