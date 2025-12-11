Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Washington Heritage Museums’ executive director, Anne Darron, has announced her decision to retire in May. Submitted photo.

Anne Darron, the executive director of Washington Heritage Museums—the nonprofit that owns and manages five 18th-century sites in Fredericksburg with ties to George Washington—will retire in May after 12 years of leadership.

“Anne’s dedication to historic preservation and her strategic vision have positioned WHM for long-term success,” said Chuck Fennell, chair of the board, in a press release from the organization. “Under her leadership, we’ve acquired an additional property, strengthened our finances and deepened our community connections. We’re grateful for her 12 years of service and look forward to welcoming a new leader who will build on this momentum.”

Darron has been the inaugural executive director of the Washington Heritage Museums, which was established in 2013 to take over management of four Fredericksburg properties that had been owned by Preservation Virginia—the Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, and St. James House.

While earning her BA in Historic Preservation from then-Mary Washington College, Darron worked as an intern for Preservation Virginia. She later worked as an administrator for WHM when it was first established before being appointed executive director.

Under her leadership, according to the press release, the organization has expanded its programming, outreach to local schools, and fundraising. It has grown in terms of full-time staff, membership, volunteers, and donors, as well as in size with the acquisition several years ago of the Mary Washington Monument and nearby Caretaker’s Lodge.

Darron has spearheaded a $1.6 million capital campaign to perform “structural, interpretive and landscaping improvement” at the monument, which is the first in the country to be commissioned by women in honor of a woman.

In the press release, Darron said she shares her decision to retire “with a mix of gratitude and bittersweet emotion.”

“Over the past 11 years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing—and contributing to—tremendous growth at WHM. From the Monument acquisition and the launch of A Monumental Vision, to planning for our move into new offices and the unforgettable Bourbon and Boxwood gatherings, there has always been something exciting on the horizon,” she said. “Yet, as much as I cherish these milestones, I feel the time is right to turn my focus toward family and the next chapter of life.”

The WHM board of directors will launch a search for Darron’s replacement “soon,” according to the press release.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”