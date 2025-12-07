Become a Sustaining Member

The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Pablo Julio Bravo

Stafford

Peggy Lou Farris

Fredericksburg

“Trudy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She shared a beautiful life with her beloved husband, Coleman Herman Krane, and together they built a life filled with laughter, adventure, travel, athletics, friendly competition and joy. Trudy had a gentle spirit and a bright, witty personality. She loved dogs, music, dancing, and anything sweet, and she was well-known for her incredible card-shuffling skills and her competitive streak during family games.”

Franklin Wayne Marders

Caroline

“He was a retired Truck Driver for Burgess Trucking Company.”

Deborah Lomax Mitchell

Fredericksburg

“Family was the center of Deborah’s world, and being a mother was one of her greatest joys. She was also a fun and devoted ‘Grammy,’ and nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren, cheering on their accomplishments, and celebrating life’s small, joyful moments with them. Deborah had a wide circle of friends who enriched her life, especially those she cherished at Virginia Heritage, where game nights were a source of laughter and connection. Her home was always brightened by the companionship of her dogs—Joey, Jamie, and Sophie—each one adored. Deborah will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her generous spirit will continue to echo in the lives she touched.”

“She worked at Miller’s Drug Store [in Mound City, Missouri] until she acquired a job gas rationing during WWII. Erma was the head of that department until WWII was over in 1945. She then worked as a bookkeeper and Chief Telephone Operator at United Telephone Company until her marriage. …

Erma enjoyed being with her family, putting puzzles together, working crossword puzzles and reading. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother always putting her family first.”

Robert Newell Myse

Fredericksburg

“Bob Myse will be remembered as a kind, personable man who enjoyed interacting with every person he encountered. He had a deep appreciation for good food and wine, and his culinary expertise will be greatly missed. He left his three daughters with fond memories of Hearty Hodge Podge soup and lessons from ‘gravy school.’ Bob approached life with humor and optimism, smiling until the very end. When asked how he was doing, he always replied with, ‘If I was any better, they’d make a law against it.’ His daughters remember riding in his Datsun 280ZX, singing with him to ‘I’ve Been Working on the Railroad’ and the Doobie Brothers ‘Black Water,’ putting their own goofy spin on the lyrics until there was more laughing than singing. Even in his final days, he stayed in good spirits, remembering the words to ‘I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,’ even when he no longer recognized the voices singing beside him.”

Judith Suzanne Perrault

Fredericksburg

“A woman of deep faith, Judy worked for many years as an administrative assistant at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Dumfries, Virginia, and previously as a bookkeeper. She was known for her kindness, dedication, and the warmth she brought to every community she touched.

Judy loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially playing bridge and other card games. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, cheering for the Boston Red Sox, and cooking and entertaining in her younger years.”

Billie Jean Randolph

Fredericksburg

John Howard Reynolds

Stafford

“A graduate of the United States Naval Academy in 1970, his service selection was the US Marine Corps, and he served honorably for 23 years. During his career, Lt. Colonel Reynolds served with 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, Guard Officer at Marine Barracks Panama Canal Zone, Shore Party Battalion of the First Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, Manpower Division at Headquarters Marine Corps, Washington, DC and as the Executive officer of 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines in Camp Le Jeune, North Carolina. …

He retired from active service in 1993 and took a position with the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA) working with the US Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory in Quantico, VA as well as projects in Kuwait, Qatar and the Al Anbar Province of Iraq. He retired from CNA in 2019.”

Shannon Lee Stone

Fredericksburg

“He was a third-generation carpenter, going on to co-found Agape Construction Company in 1992. …

Shannon was an ordained minister and former student of the Fredericksburg Bible Institute and Seminary. He delighted in the opportunity to officiate the wedding of his son, Joshua Crabtree, to Jill McCullough in 2015.

He was a lover of music, relishing the opportunity to crank the stereo, jump behind his drum set, or put together a tune with his cousin, Doyle Stone.”

