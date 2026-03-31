By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

"Central Rappahannock Regional Library" by Frypie is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.

Residents of Fredericksburg’s Ward 4, Precinct 2—which includes a portion of downtown and the communities of Bragg Hill, Celebrate Virginia, Weston Apartments, and others—will vote at a different location than usual on Tuesday, April 21.

The polling location for this precinct has been changed from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3101 to the downtown branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library for the April 21 special election only.

Share

The city’s office of voter registration and elections announced the change on Tuesday.

Polling locations for the other four precincts will not change. Two of these locations are in city school buildings—Hugh Mercer and Gladys West elementary schools—and school will be in session that day.

“To ensure a safe and orderly environment for both voters and students, all visitors are expected to maintain appropriate decorum while on school property. Clear directional signage will be placed to guide voters to the appropriate polling area. Visitors are asked to follow all posted signs to minimize disruption to the school day,” the announcement from the registrar’s office states.

Early in-person voting in the special election is taking place at the FXBG City Center (601 Caroline Street) on the 5th floor daily until April 18.

More information about voting in Fredericksburg is available at the registrar’s website.

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries