The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Joshua Andrew Adkins

Fredericksburg

“Phil dedicated his life to public service, beginning a long and distinguished career in law enforcement with the Arlington County Police Department from 1971 to 1999. He later continued his service with the Prince William County Police Department and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout his career, he was known for his commitment, integrity, and steady presence in the community.

Outside of his work, Phil was a very prolific reader with a deep interest in history and military history. He especially enjoyed visiting Civil War battlefields and exploring the stories of the past.

Phil was a hardworking, dedicated, and at times stubborn man, but above all, he was a caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was deeply devoted to his family and took great pride in the life they built together.”

“Kevin graduated from Stafford High School in 1983 and was a gifted athlete. He excelled as a standout second baseman on the Stafford High School baseball team. His talent carried him to Chowan College, where in 1984 he earned All Conference honors as a scholarship second baseman. Kevin’s athletic accomplishments extended beyond the diamond; he was also named MVP at the Woody Shahan Basketball Camp in 1980.

Kevin built a dedicated 35 year career as a surveyor, working with several local businesses including the Kniseley Group.”

“Fred worked for over 35 years with Arban & Carosi Pre-Cast Company in Woodbridge, Virgina. He was a loyal New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed attending Fred Nats games. He was a lifelong collector of sports memorabilia. Fred never met a stranger and shared childhood memories at family gatherings. He loved his cats Meeko and Charlie.”

Stephanie Marie Grieninger

King George

“She loved her children and family with all of her heart. She also had a love for helping others.”

John Joseph Otwell

Fredericksburg

Patsy Sue Shelton

Fredericksburg

“Patsy was known for her warm spirit and friendly nature. She spent many years working at Fredericksburg Shoe Repair, where she built lasting relationships with customers and coworkers alike. She later worked at Food Lion, where she became a well-known and beloved associate in her community.

In her free time, Patsy was an avid bingo player and found great joy in the game and the friendships it brought her. She will be remembered for her kindness, her laughter, and the love she gave so freely to those around her.”

“Patty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a church pianist. She worked as a legal secretary. Patty loved the mountains and family vacations in Virginia. She loved to visit state parks and crocheting. Patty was a sweet and cherished friend who was always putting others before herself.”

Keith Wayne Williams

Fredericksburg

“Keith loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them on vacations, family reunions, and especially at Sunday morning breakfasts with ‘his’ Boys. He was a grill master and enjoyed remembering the good times while barbecuing with his family and close friends.

Keith was a Tribal Member of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. (OBSN.com). He was also an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Dale City and of the NAACP Fredericksburg Branch.

Known to his family as ‘Bulldog,’ Keith was loyal, hardworking, and a determined soldier, family member, and friend. He will be sorely missed.”

“She was a homemaker and spent many years babysitting… She will be deeply missed and forever remembered with love.”

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