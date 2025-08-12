By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

At this year’s convocation, Superintendent Clint Mitchell referenced the difficult waters the district has been through. The focus now, however, is squarely on the future.

In an interview with the Advance, Mitchell spelled out his most-important goals for the year ahead.

At the top of the list is the smooth roll out of the district’s strategic plan, Future Ready 2030.

“We want to be sure that all stakeholders — from students to parents to the business community — know that we are going to use that to drive everything that we do. From budget, to wellness, to generative AI, to instructional excellence.”

The plan rests on five pillars:

Academic Excellence and Achievement - Each student will access a rigorous and engaging curriculum with multiple pathways that creates and supports proficient readers, critical thinkers, problem solvers, and career readiness.

Safe, Engaging, and Supportive Learning Environment - Each student will benefit from access to well maintained, safe facilities and infrastructure conducive to learning.

Joy, Health, and Wellness - Each student will learn in a safe and dynamic environment that fosters strong, positive relationships, creates a sense of belonging, and promotes physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being.

Diverse, Innovative, and Supportive Workforce - Each student will be empowered to reach their highest potential, nurtured by our diverse, professionally trained staff, who receive high-quality, ongoing professional development and support.

Family and Community Engagement - Each student will benefit from a collaborative effort between SCPS and community partners to have access to comprehensive support services addressing academic, physical, mental, and social needs.

To assist faculty and administrators in implementing this plan, Mitchell is rolling out “a generative AI GPT that teachers and administrators can use to align goals with the strategic plan.” The tool will “take the strategic plan and walk a teacher through nine steps to look at their role in the division.” Then the teacher can “upload teacher performance data that doesn’t ID students. The GPT will build the smart goal around data.”

In this way, Mitchell says, the school system will begin to build organizational coherence.

“Alignment with this plan is going to be of the utmost importance,” Mitchell said.

A second goal is to “launch a generative AI policy with professional development for administrators and teachers.” Mitchell said it is critical that teachers are “embedding best practices into lessons. We want our teachers to implement that with fidelity.”

This will be following in January with the district launching Gemini for students.

Mitchell said it’s important to “equip students for the ever-changing tech society. We want them to leave SPCS so that they are prepared for their next journey after they graduate. This includes them identifying one of the 4Es - Employed, Engaged, Enlist, Enroll. We want kids to leave school with a particular pathway.”

The third initiative for the year is the launch of an Office of School Performance and Core Curriculum.

That office will tier schools into three categories based on accreditation performance and metrics from the state. The department will then “tier services based on the individual needs of the schools,” Mitchell said.

Key Dates

School Begins — August 12

Fall Break — November 24-28

Winter Holiday — December 22 - January 2

Spring Break — March 30 - April 3

Last Day of School — May 29

School Calendars

Important Websites

Spotsylvania County Schools - Main Site

New Information for the 2025-2026 School Year

Parent Resource Center

Staff Directory

