“Granny served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1993, retiring with the rank of Brigadier General. During his distinguished career, he was awarded the Legion of Merit along with two subsequent gold stars recognizing his many acts of exceptional service. Though his accomplishments and involvements are too numerous to fully list, he often reflected most on leading the Marine Air Assault in Grenada in 1983 and on his service in the Gulf War and Vietnam.

While his devotion to his country took him across the world, Granny’s heart was always in Fredericksburg. He loved hunting with his two sons, doting on his daughter and wife, riding rollercoasters with his grandchildren, and attending every sporting event and milestone he could.

Granny was a man of impeccable character with a compassionate heart. His steady presence, sheepish grin, and unmistakable sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Judy Marie Tucci Caruso

Stafford

“Judy grew up in Quantico Town and retired from the United States Postal Service in Triangle, Virginia after many years of dedicated service.

She found joy in playing Bingo, Bowling, watching her favorite soap operas and Hallmark Channel movies, cheering on NASCAR, and supporting her favorite teams, the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals.”

Laura Coddington

Stafford

“Laura worked for many years as a Heavy Equipment Operator. She enjoyed camping, hiking, and spending time outdoors. She had a natural love for animals and was known for befriending every one she came across.

Most of all, Laura valued time with her family and friends, and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.”

Katherine Dennis

Fredericksburg

Peter John Gavis

Spotsylvania

“Peter had a passion for cars and achieved his certification for Automotive Service Excellence through Germanna Community College. He was also employed as a limousine driver.

Peter’s biggest passion was found in fishing. He did this for leisure and was also noted to become a trophy fisherman. He landed citation fish during his adventures. He also helped children to fish with special community projects.

Peter touched many lives with his kindness, humor and generosity. He was blessed by his friends and fishing buddies. He always looked forward to his next fishing tournament or adventure.”

Robert Patrick Green

Stafford

“Never a quitter, Rob always followed through with the passions in his life. Starting with Cathie, he checked all the boxes that would give him the life he wanted. He became successful with Travelers Insurance Company, and ended his 47-year career as a Corporate Trainer and expert in Workers Compensation insurance.

When his two sons were born, Rob found a love for coaching soccer and coached many winning teams. His proudest accomplishment was the receipt of the Florence Helms Award for dedication and loyalty to the youth of Stafford. He served as president of the Stafford Recreational Soccer League, and later, as president of Stafford Soccer Club. …

In fitting fashion, Rob spent most of his life researching and reclaiming his heritage as Native American. He, with a partnership of dedicated Patawomeck descendants, spearheaded the Patawomeck Indians of Virginia's quest for State Recognition. He served as Chief for 15 years until his retirement in 2012.”

Robert Lee Miller

Stafford

“He worked for over 30 years at Jack Klawans Chevrolet as their Parts Manager. He retired in 1998 and then started his hand-crafted woodworkings to occupy his time but eventually decided to go back to work in 2009 at the Manheim Auto Auction where he worked up until the pandemic and was furloughed in 2020 and was retired once again.”

Clara Vergalene Newton

Stafford

“She enjoyed bird watching, going to the beach and traveling with her friends.”

Catherine Virginia Smith Pitts

Fredericksburg

“Catherine worked many years and retired twice from Mary Washington Hospital. However, her greatest achievement in her life was her family and she would tell each and every one of them that she loved them at every opportunity!”

Wayne Phillip Surles

Fredericksburg

“He was a devoted husband for 65 years. Wayne was a selfless man. He never shied away from hard work and always tried to lend a helping hand. He retired from the CIA many years ago. Afterwards, he had several odd jobs including delivering flowers where he met many new people and shared many old stories.”

“Joe was known for his sarcastic sense of humor and direct communication style. He was a lifelong learner and reader, spontaneous adventurer, curious conversationalist, and world traveler to destinations including France, Denmark, Greece, Russia, and his favorite Caribbean Island, Bequia. At home, he could be found on the beach, on the porch, or tending to his vegetable garden, a hobby he inherited from his father and passed on to his son.

A quiet supporter of many causes, Joe was a Big Brother in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, served on the board of Atlantic General Hospital, and volunteered for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.”

John David Weinhardt

Spotsylvania

“John served six years in the Army reserves and retired after 30 years with the U.S. Information Agency where he held the position of Senior Systems Analyst. …

John’s impact on this world will remain and continue to show. His infectious smile, joking laugh, gentle heart and unconditional love will be felt forever.”

Jack Harmon Yates

Stafford

“Jack had a long and successful career with the Federal Government Printing Office. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially devoted to women’s college basketball and the Washington Nationals baseball team. Jack was a wonderful father and grandfather, steady, kind, and faithful.

He was an active member of Salem Baptist Church and a regular participant in Fredericksburg Happy Hands, where he found fellowship and community. Jack touched many lives, and while he will be deeply missed, his family and friends rejoice knowing he is at peace in his heavenly home with the Lord he loved.”

