Become a Sustaining Member

The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

“He grew up in Washington DC, before heading off to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps as a Radio Telegraph Operator. He then drove for UPS, where he made many lifelong friends, before enjoying retirement. Ed, known to friends as Chuck, was known for his playfulness and fun sense of humor. With his quick wit, and warm demeanor, he never went anywhere that he didn’t make a new friend. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he had a lifelong love of animals, from his horse Romeo to the many dog and cat friends he shared his home with over the years.”

John Henry Carneal

Spotsylvania

“John devoted 51 years of faithful service to the City of Fredericksburg Public Schools, working in the Maintenance Department, where he was known for his strong work ethic, reliability, and dedication. He took great pride in his work and the community he served.

Outside of work, John found joy in the simple things that mattered most to him. He loved fishing, cooking for those he cared about, watching westerns, and listening to classic country music. Above all, he cherished his dogs, his family, and his many friends, who will remember him for his loyalty, kindness, and steady presence.”

“Winnie proudly served his country in the Army National Guard and dedicated his professional life to public service as a retired Assistant Fire Chief with the Marine Corps Base Quantico Fire Department. Over the years, he inspired countless individuals to pursue careers in the fire service, leaving a lasting legacy of mentorship, leadership, and integrity. He was also a past member of the Knights of Pythias.

Beyond his service, Winnie was deeply involved in his community. He coached Little League baseball for many years and served as an umpire, shaping young athletes both on and off the field. An avid outdoorsman, he found peace and joy in hunting and fishing, especially when shared with family and friends.

Winnie will be remembered for his infectious smile, quick wit, and trademark stubbornness—all parts of seeing life his way. No matter the weather or the score, you could always count on him to be in the stands, proudly cheering on his grandsons at their ball games.”

Susie Agnes Decatur

Stafford

“Susie enjoyed the simple things that made life meaningful. She loved cooking for her family, especially her lasagna, which was always a favorite. Her garden was one of her happiest places, filled with flowers and vegetables she tended with care. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and playing with them whenever she could.

Susie was known for her giving heart. She was generous with her time and her resources, always willing to help others, and she treated everyone with warmth, nobody was ever a stranger to her.”

Barbara Haney Faulconer

Spotsylvania

“Barbara was the consummate hostess, having large family gatherings for her siblings and their children well into her 70s and 80s. Her house was warm and welcoming -- always ready to welcome family, friends, and even strangers who frequently stopped to pay compliments on their home. She balanced creating a beautiful home, tending to her lovely flowers, and selflessly supporting her beloved Goshen Baptist Church. She worked at the local general store on Brock Road as a teen; at the Sylvania Plant after graduation, which enabled her to bring the first telephone into her parents’ home; raised her children; and then went back to work at the Fredericksburg Auto Auction in the late ‘60s until retiring from there in 1993.

… She was maybe best known for her incredible talent with any and all handicrafts. She could sew anything, make clothing, quilt, cross-stitch, crochet, weave cane, and construct gorgeous flower arrangements. Three generations of her family have been blessed by her ability to mend what was torn.”

Carol Jean Graff

Fredericksburg

“Gary served for more than thirty years as Chief Engineer of Radio and Technical Director for both radio and newspaper operations at the Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg. He also served as Operations Manager of Radio properties and Chairman of the Fredericksburg Emergency Alert System (EAS) Operational Area. During his tenure, he negotiated property acquisitions, built studios and transmitter sites, managed tower construction, and oversaw complex technical operations. Known for his dedication, he was just as likely to change a lightbulb as he was to hold an executive role—or reset every clock in the building for daylight saving time.

A Certified Professional Broadcast Engineer (CPBE), Gary later became part-owner and Corporate Secretary of Piedmont Communications, Inc. in Orange, Virginia, overseeing operations and engineering for stations in Orange, Culpeper, and Louisa counties. Under his leadership, the stations were consolidated into new facilities, and WJMA-FM and WOJL-FM became the first commercial non-metro stations in Virginia to broadcast in HD radio.

Gary concluded his career with the Virginia Tech Foundation, supporting public radio stations across Virginia by maintaining transmitter sites, studios, and related facilities.”

Erich Kurre

Fredericksburg

Bobby Glenn McCullen

Fredericksburg

“Before the age of 30 he received his plumbing license and eventually opened his own company, Chancellor Plumbing. He later officially retired from Ice Heating and Cooling.

Bobby had many great loves besides his family; he was a huge sports fan of the New York Yankees, Redskins Football, North Carolina Basketball and Dale Earnhardt. He coached a local all-women’s baseball league and became state champions that earned them a trip to Las Vegas. He belonged to a bowling league, raced cars, rabbit hunted and fished. His all-time favorite foods were hot dogs, BBQ, raisin cakes and diet Dr. Pepper.”

Ann Marie Morse

Fredericksburg

Laura Mager Null

Spotsylvania

Nathan Eric Palmer

Stafford

“Nathan defined himself through his constant hard work and dedication to his family, friends, and service to his country.

Nathan was known for his smile, his laugh, and his sense of humor. His ability to always see the good in people led him to make the best of friends and shape the Marines that he was in charge of into the best possible versions of themselves, allowing them to succeed and thrive in their service to our country. Nathan always enjoyed hanging out with his friends in his free time and creating lasting memories with all those around him. Nathan’s presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Dwight Wayne Rose

Spotsylvania

“Wayne lived a life of service to his country and community. He is a Vietnam veteran, having served four years in the Army and doing one tour of duty in Vietnam. He then went on to a successful career in law enforcement, serving a combined 35 years with Fairfax County Police Department and Fairfax County Sherrif’s Department.

Wayne was devoted to his family. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He loved spending time with family and would captivate us with his wonderful story telling. Wayne enjoyed old classic country music, hunting, fishing and bird watching from his favorite chair on the back porch.”

Shirley Ann Sinclair

Spotsylvania

Audrey Ann Stanley

Spotsylvania

“Audrey, more affectionately referred to as Ann, led a life full of love. She worked extremely hard to achieve everything she ever wanted in life. She was incredibly selfless, always making sure that her loved ones were taken care of. Ann was also guided by her faith as a devout Christian woman. She brought a smile to each and every individual she encountered and left an indelible impact wherever she went.”

Francine Carol Steiger

Fredericksburg

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”