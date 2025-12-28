Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

Applications for rezonings and special use permits for data center developments kept coming to localities in the Fredericksburg region, special interest groups organized to protest such developments, and local boards debated setbacks, water and power usage, noise limitations, and more.

The Advance’s most-read stories in the data center category included a rezoning request in Stafford for a 7.9 million data center in Hartwood; an op-ed from City Councilor Will Mackintosh on the city’s Technology Overlay District; a look at the Cosner Tech Campus, nearing completion in Spotsylvania; a Digital Insights column on the relationship between home values and data center campuses; an editor’s column on the Stafford Board of Supervisors’ debate over setbacks; and the Fredericksburg Planning Commission’s consideration of the Gateway data center project.

Our selection for top story of the year in this category is the continuing fallout from the King George Board of Supervisor’s decision in January of 2024 to rescind a performance agreement with Amazon Data Services and initiate the downzoning from industrial to agricultural of nine parcels, totaling 893 acres, that the company purchased for $168 million in 2023. Amazon’s appeal of these decisions began this year.

By Adele Uphaus

Company is seeking a determination that it has vested rights in property it purchased in 2023 with the intention of developing a data center.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”