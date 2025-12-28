Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

Reporting on local government—your city councils, boards of supervisors, planning commissions, and school boards—is the backbone of local news. Decisions about the use of public funds and about roads, schools, and other infrastructure that affect all of us take place during evening meetings that often last for hours, and the Advance was there to provide news and analysis of many of them.

Notable local government stories this year included our coverage of Fredericksburg City Council’s process for filling a vacant seat; a Stafford supervisor defending himself against insinuations of misuse of time; Spotsylvania’s crack-down on garbage disposal; Stafford taking legal action against a developer for violating proffers related to clear-cutting; a King George supervisor telling another supervisor to “go to hell;” and King George professional firefighters defending themselves against threats of disciplinary action for their advocacy.

Our selection for top local government story looked at what can happen when a state legislator also plays a role in local government, and raised questions about whether property owner’s rights can trump open space easements established to protect natural resources. It’s the story of State Senator Richard Stuart’s quest to develop a solar farm on his property in King George County, where he also serves as County Attorney.

By Adele Uphaus

Stuart argues that he has the right to build a solar farm on his property, despite an easement that some federal and state officials say does not allow such development.

