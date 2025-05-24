The Books & Culture section is edited by Vanessa Sekinger

GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL LIFE

by Emily Henry

Reviewed by Penny A Parrish

Published April 22, 2025, by Berkley | 432 pages

Hard Cover, $29

Paperback, $24.95

Kindle, $14.99

When a book is pitched to me as a great “beach read” I tend to hit DELETE. Not my thing. But the plot, characters and family intrigue on this one piqued my interest.

Alice Scott is an earnest young journalist who writes for The Scratch, mostly human interest and pop-culture features. But she dreams of writing the biography of Margaret Ives, the once-famous daughter of a publishing tycoon. Margaret went from Hollywood tabloids to seclusion. No one knows if she is still alive or where she lives. Until Alice tracks her down on a remote island off the coast of Georgia.

When Alice gets to Margaret’s home, she finds out that she is not the only one angling for the job. Hayden Anderson is also there – for the same purpose. And he has already won a Pulitzer Prize for another biography. Does Alice even have a chance? The two writers are given 30 days to meet individually with Margaret, to ask her questions about why she disappeared decades ago, and to make their pitch.

A prickly relationship between the two writers thaws, mostly due to the kindness and optimism of Alice. When the attraction between them becomes overwhelming, they do their best to keep it in check until Margaret makes her decision. (These attempts result in some pretty detailed make-out sessions which eventually lead to…) Having signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), they can’t even talk to each other about what they discover in Margaret’s life, which complicates their relationship even more.

Think William Randolph Hearst and his family, and toss in Elvis to get an idea of Margaret’s life when she was young. Bit by bit, pieces are discovered by Alice and Hayden, but is Margaret telling the truth or reshaping her story the way she wants it told? The reader will find a very interesting answer to that question at the end.

So, is this a beach read? Yes, it will go nicely with sand, surf and a drink with a tiny umbrella in it. But it also has some lovely writing, interesting characters and a good plot. I think it’s a bit too long, but since it’s been chosen by Reese’s Book Club it should bring in a lot of readers, whether on a beach or on a couch.

