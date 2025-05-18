Charles Philip Ahart

Spotsylvania

“After completing his naval service, Charlie continued his commitment to public service by joining the FBI as a Special Agent. Over the course of a distinguished 29-year career, he rose to the position of Supervisory Special Agent before retiring in 1994.

Charlie was also a man of deep faith and community involvement. A devoted member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Spotsylvania, he was active in parish life, serving as a Knight of Columbus and singing in the church choir. Alongside his beloved wife, Ruby Annette Ahart, Charlie volunteered for many years with Habitat for Humanity, offering his time and energy to help others.

He was an avid runner who completed several marathons in his lifetime, a testament to his enduring spirit and discipline.”

Michael Alan Bosworth Jr.

Spotsylvania

“Michael was a beloved son, brother, friend, athlete, and student. He lived one day at a time and loved with his whole heart.”

Margaret Pearl Brown

Spotsylvania

Rosie A. Carr

Spotsylvania

Elaine Ellis Johnson Cousins (100)

Fredericksburg

Louvenia C. Daniel

Fredericksburg

“Luvenia worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years. She accepted Christ at the age of 38 and became an ordained Christian Evangelist September 15, 1996. She was a strong woman of faith and committed to showing compassion and love to others.”

Thomas Wayne DeVoe

Spotsylvania

“In his later years, Tom cultivated a diverse collection that reflected his varied interests, including diecast replicas, Death Wish Coffee Co. mugs and apparel, meditative singing bowls, and Blenko glassware. Despite not having grandchildren, he was a proud grandparent to his fur grandbabies. He enjoyed dog sitting and growing microgreens for his guinea pig granddaughters.



Tom was selfless and often thought of those he cared about more than himself. He was kind, passionate, and intentional in everything he did.”

Tammy Lynn Gray

Caroline

“Tammy worked in the Spotsylvania County Public Schools for many years. She started on the custodial team at Spotsylvania High School where many memories and people are still dear to heart and had the pleasure to be the ISS teacher at Massaponax High School for the last couple of years where she was well loved by students and staff and the feeling was definitely mutual. She was looking forward to seeing another group walk across the stage on May 17th. Make her proud, class of 2025!”

Kenneth Dale Harris Jr.

Spotsylvania

“Kenneth was a man of many passions. He was an accomplished guitarist and a dedicated numismatist who found joy in collecting coins. He also had a strong entrepreneurial spirit, owning and operating Outdoor Power Depot for 28 years.”

Merle Jane Holbert

Fredericksburg

“Throughout her life, Merle found joy in the simple pleasures. She loved putting puzzles together, finding peace and satisfaction in each completed image. Sewing was another of her passions, where she created treasured garments and crafts, pouring her heart into everything she made. Merle was also fond of watching old westerns, enjoying the stories of adventure and heroism that filled her evenings with nostalgia.

A wonderful characteristic of Merle was her infectious sense of humor. She loved to joke with her grandsons, always finding ways to get their goat. Her laughter and playful spirit brought light and joy to those around her, creating an atmosphere of love and warmth that will be deeply missed.”

Aaron Duane Jett

Spotsylvania

“Earlier in life, Aaron was in construction, but later, his affinity was as a lighting designer/technician for concerts, shows and special events. His services were highly regarded.”

Bradford Lance Keeler

Fredericksburg

“Brad deeply loved his family and possessed a wealth of friends from around the world going back many years. In retirement he continued to travel widely, throughout Asia and Australia, across Europe and into South and Central America. He never tired of exploring new countries, learning new cultures, and making new friends. A lifelong Christian and a man of faith, he was a member of Church of the Messiah in Spotsylvania, Virginia. He loved to read and was an excellent cook, although food was known to ‘accidentally’ drop on the kitchen floor to the delight of the family dog, Sparky.”

Perry Michael Newton

Stafford

Nathaniel Ace Norton

Spotsylvania

“Nate will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his playful attitude. He was always smiling and joking around. He loved gaming with Spencer and cuddling with Eli. Nate loved riding dirt bikes with his brothers and best friends Dylan, Cameron, and Jared (Catie). He loved family gatherings and was always the life of the party.”

Edith J. Pritchett

Spotsylvania

Marian Anna Puntigan

Fredericksburg

“Marian touched countless lives with her warmth and kindness, leaving behind memories that will be with us forever and always make us smile. Comfort is found in the knowledge that she is in the arms of a loving God joining her creator in paradise.”

Miltra “Marty” O. Sheinker

Fredericksburg

“The sunshine state brought many years of happiness where Marty developed many friendships, managed a Tiki Bar, and started ‘The Loving Dough’ tropical bakery with her friend, Margaret.

Miltra had a chic sense of style and could always be counted on to serve a key lime pie or orange juice cake at a family gathering. She loved gospel music and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. Miltra made it a point to send her family members beautiful cards in the mail for the holidays and special occasions. Every year at Christmas, the family members would receive a calendar for the new year marked with all the family members’ birthdays and anniversaries. Much loved by all, she will surely be missed.”

