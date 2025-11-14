Become a Sustaining Member

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

The Fredericksburg Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 10:13 p.m. that “𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿-𝗶𝗻-𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗱. The K-9 team searched the area and officers have determined the suspect has likely left the vicinity. Officers continue to remain on scene investigating.”

It goes on to warn citizens that if they “encounter anyone matching the description - a black male with no shirt and gray joggers - please use caution and call police immediately. Do not approach.”

According to a student at the University of Mary Washington, the UMW Alert system has not lifted its shelter in place warning issued at 10:04 p.m. According to that post, “Buildings on campus with automated access systems have been locked. Card access continues. Residential students should stay in their residence halls.”

Stay with the Advance as we continue to follow this story.

