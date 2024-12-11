By Martin Davis

Five months to the day after Mary Becelia’s odyssey began with her being dismissed from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library board, she has learned that the apology long sought from the Stafford Board of Supervisors is about to be delivered.

In an email to friends and supporters this evening, Becelia wrote:

“I'm writing today with an update on how the Stafford Board of Supervisors is handling the situation concerning the false charge of misconduct levied against a citizen (myself). The BoS chair [Meg Bohmke] has told me that she plans to apologize near the beginning of the December 17 meeting which starts at 5PM at the George L. Gordon Junior Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Rd, Stafford VA, 22554.”

In a brief conversation this evening with the Advance, Becelia expressed her appreciation for the news.

“I’m optimistic that this is going to be resolved,” she said, “and I am feeling grateful to all who have supported me. I’m also encouraged that the Board of Supervisors is going to do what is right in this situation.”

Noting the significance of Bohmke’s stated intention, Becelia told the Advance: “This is about more than how I was treated — this is about the Board being responsible public servants to all of Stafford County.”

As with every meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors, people can watch the proceedings online at RegionalWebTV.

