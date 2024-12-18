By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Stafford Board of Supervisors this evening voted to censure Aquia representative Monica Gary for actions related to the removal of Mary Becelia from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board of Trustees.

Share

Before the vote, Chair Meg Bohmke read a statement in which she described Gary’s motivations as being “political in nature and related to her upcoming reelection.”

She said Gary reached out to the chair of the Stafford Democratic Committee and asked for a new appointee recommendation to the library board “before the Board of Supervisors took any action on the removal of Ms. Becelia in July.”

However, Howard Rudat, the chair of the Stafford County Democratic Committee, provided the Advance with a call log and screenshot showing that Gary reached out to him by text message and phone call on July 11, the day after the meeting at which Becelia was removed from the library board.

Bohmke continued to say that Gary asked the Board to reinstate Becelia after learning that Becelia was a member of the Stafford County Democratic Committee.

“The Democratic Chair notified supervisor Gary that the library board member removed was in fact a Stafford Democrat Committee member,” Bohmke said. “This notification to supervisor Gary is essentially what led her to changing her mind and requesting the board to reappoint Ms. Becelia.”

The meeting at which Gary asked for Becelia’s reinstatement took place in September.

Rudat told the Advance that he informed Gary that Becelia was a member of the Stafford County Democrats on July 11.

In her own statement issued Tuesday night, Gary said she has “always sought to work well with both the Republican and Democratic parties.”

“The actions the Stafford County Board of Supervisors took this evening [were] further retaliation politically motivated before my re-election and resulting from concern for their own public image after being called to account for illegal actions,” Gary said in her statement.

Stay with the Advance as we pursue this story.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month