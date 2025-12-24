FXBG Advance

Leo B Watkins
WTG Stafford Republicans!

You've finally found a way to boost the county's tourism.

Not only will the Bucc-ee's benefit from the 10's of thousands coming to visit their loved ones being warehoused in unsanitary concentration camps where the cruelty, lack of oversight, and fear IS the policy, we'll be able to count on people coming for decades and centuries to come to visit in remembrance!

You know, sorta like Auschwitz....

Well done. And just in time for Christmas too.

Just like Jesus would do.

I know He'd be proud.

Right?

Right???????.....sigh.

