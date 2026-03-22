By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-Chief

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With 25 seconds to play, Mary Washington’s Kaden Bates drilled a three-pointer that put the Eagles up for good on Saturday night.

The Eagles won their national semifinal against defending national champion Trinity (Connecticut) 64-61 and will now play for the National Championship in two weeks.

Their opponent will be Emory University, which earlier in the afternoon defeated Christopher Newport in the first national semifinal game.

Read the full breakdown of Mary Washington’s win in Sunday morning’s Advance.

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