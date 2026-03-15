The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Mary Ann Brown

Fredericksburg

“Mary was employed at Southland Distribution Center, now known as McLane, and later dedicated many years to nurturing and caring for children as a Daycare teacher at Fredericksburg Montessori School (Children’s House). Mary volunteered and worked as a teacher’s aide when her children were in elementary school. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures and was known for her warm spirit and vibrant personality. Mary enjoyed thrift-store shopping and had a remarkable ability to find the best bargains. She also loved spending time completing word-search puzzles and watching her favorite television programs, including soap operas, thriller movies, and home shopping networks. During baseball season, she proudly cheered for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals.

A true competitor at heart, Mary loved playing cards and board games. She was also known for her cooking and baking, especially her delicious corn pudding, which became a beloved tradition at the annual family reunion.”

Ann Cornett

Fredericksburg

“Ann had a flair for style and joy for the simple pleasures in life. She was known for her impeccable taste in clothing, shoes, and handbags, her bright lipstick, and her love of a good chai latte. Above all, Ann’s greatest joy came from her family, whom she loved so fiercely. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her the deepest pride and happiness. She treasured every moment spent with them.

Ann will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, her kindness, her unmistakable sense of style, and the deep love she shared with her family and friends. Her life was a testament to love, loyalty, and living with joy.”

Nancy Garner

Fredericksburg

“Nancy was a retired Vice President at Bank of America. She enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling. She was a member of the Military Wives Clubs and the homeowner’s associations. Nancy’s favorite activity was spending time with her family at her cabin in West Virginia.”

William Hendrix

Stafford

Beatrice Hickman

Fredericksburg

Howard Hopkins Hicks

Fredericksburg

“In the 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s, Howard had a Private Pilot’s License and loved flying. One of his first dates with his future wife Joyce was a flight across the Chesapeake Bay to a restaurant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. He was co-owner of a 1937Aeronca Airplane.

After retirement, Howard and Joyce loved traveling to the beach and staying in their condo at Ocean City, Md. Howard restored several antique British cars in his lifetime and always had a car in his garage that he was working on. Two of the cars were 1953 MG-TD frame-off restorations. Howard had a British cap that he wore when driving around in the old cars.

Howard was an avid walker and went for long walks every day which was a contributing factor to his longevity. He participated in several of the annual Chesapeake Bay Bridge walks. Howard was a proud member of the American Legion for many years and always kept his membership active.”

Mary Keeton

Fredericksburg

Shawn Michelle Murphy

Fredericksburg

“Shawn was a loving and much-loved daughter, sister, aunt and niece to a large family. Shawn enjoyed writing poetry, singing in the choir, and playing the clarinet. She was friendly and kind, always accepting of others and never knew a stranger. The simplest things in life made her happy, especially the love of and interactions with her family. Shawn had a passion for cooking and loved the cooking channel. She also loved animals, particularly her beloved pets. She always saw the best in people, helping others where she could. She could be a fierce protector of her siblings, always up for an adventure and lived happily her own way.”

Thomas Malcolm Pleasants Jr.

King George

“In his younger years, Tom enjoyed hunting with his local hunt club and spent many cherished hours with friends along the banks of the Potomac River. But it was the quieter moments that seemed to suit him best — settled into his screened porch beside a crackling fire, classic country music drifting from the stereo, his beloved wife and faithful dogs close at his side. Those who knew Tom knew that he needed little else to be content.”

Anita Ruth Riblet

Fredericksburg

“She loved to paint and had a vivid imagination that shone through in her artistic work. One of her most cherished talents was baking beautiful wedding cakes, which became part of many couples’ most special celebrations. Her creativity and eye for beauty were especially evident in the home she lovingly designed, decorated, and brought to life. From the very blueprint to the finishing touches, Anita poured her vision and talent into creating a warm and welcoming space where many cherished memories were made.

Her heart for others was evident in her work as a foster mother with Bethany Christian Services, where she opened her home and life to children in need, offering them love, safety, and care.”

James Robison

Fredericksburg

“James proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army. Following his military service, he dedicated many years to working in the construction industry. Outside of work, he enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, especially sharing good meals and time with those around him.”

“Mike shared the past twenty-one years with Carleen, his soulmate and love of his life. He was a master electrician by trade, but his favorite place to be was on a dirt bike or 4- wheeler riding through the Shenandoah mountains. His other passions were crabbing and fishing or hunting with his dad. He was also a talented sketch artist.”

Josefina Rodriguez

Fredericksburg

Dani Doris Romanic

Fredericksburg

“Laura was a registered nurse since 1994. She also held a bachelor’s degree in political science Cum laud. She proudly served two years in the Airforce, where she was chief of the operating room. During her service, she met the love of her life, Bill. They have been married for 58 years.

In her pastime, Laura enjoyed selling items on Ebay. She also loved spending time cooking gourmet meals for her family. She also enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable garden.”

Larry Paul Shandor

Spotsylvania

“Larry was a loving husband and father who always placed his family first. He was an avid skeet shooter and hunter, and a dedicated member of the Fairfax Rod and Gun Club for more than 25 years. In retirement, he and Diane enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, and vacationing together, cherishing the time they shared.”

Jeffrey Stuart Snyder

Stafford

“He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Throughout his life he also served his community as a Stafford County Fire Chief (started in 1976) and Stafford County Sheriff’s Chaplain, offering guidance, compassion, and spiritual support to those around him.

Ron was the Pastor of Open Door Community Church, where he devoted his life to sharing his testimony and leading others to the Lord. His faith guided everything he did, and he touched countless lives through his ministry and compassion for others.”

Leola Estelle Thompson

Spotsylvania

“Leola will be remembered for her remarkable kindness and her unwavering commitment to brightening the lives of others. Her thoughtful gestures and compassionate spirit left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her. She loved her family deeply and held a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, which guided her throughout her life.”

Alice Faye Unkefer

Spotsylvania

“Alice’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering love left a lasting impact on all who knew her. She treasured her family above all else, and her legacy of love, laughter, and care will live on in their hearts forever.”

Sherry Wildman

Stafford

“Sherry loved taking cruises and vacationing with family and friends. She had one of the biggest hearts a husband, family or friend could have asked for.”

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