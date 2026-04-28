By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Sarah Calveric, superintendent of Caroline County schools (far right) participated in a firesisde chat with Governor Abigail Spanberger and state education leaders on Monday. Photo courtesy Caroline County Public Schools.

Four female administrators and educators from Caroline County Public Schools are are currently serving—or have recently served—in top leadership positions of major statewide education organizations.

Sarah Calveric, division superintendent, is the 2026 president of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents; Marcia Stevens, chief operating officer, is the 2026 president of the Virginia Association of School Business Officials; Terrie Haley, director of elementary education, is the president of Women Educational Leaders in Virginia; and JoWanda Rollins-Fells, Reedy Church representative to the School Board, was the 2025 president of the Virginia School Board Association.

Share

The division sent a press release this week celebrating the leadership excellence of this group of women.

“This is an unprecedented moment for Caroline County,” said School Board Chair Lydell Fortune, in the press release. “To have this level of representation at the state level speaks volumes about the talent, dedication, and forward-thinking leadership within our school division.”

As leaders in these organizations, the women will have a role in guiding statewide education policy and supporting public school students, educators, and administrators.

“Caroline County Public Schools celebrates not only their professional accomplishments but also their role as mentors, trailblazers, and role models for future generations of leaders,” the press release states.

Also this week, Calveric participated in a fireside chat with Governor Abigail Spanberger, Secretary of Education Jeffrey Smith, and Jenna Conway, the state superintendent of public instruction, “highlighting the powerful voice of leadership emerging from Caroline County,” according to the press release.

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries