CELL PHONE FORUM

210 Ferdinand Street

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Virginia has taken an aggressive approach to contain student cell-phone use. Across the Diamond region (Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford) districts are experimenting with ways to restrict cell-phone use during the school day.

Join FXBG Advance and school leaders to discuss the successes, failures, and questions that are associated with their cell-phone policies.

The event is free and open to the public. Simply signup at our EventBrite site. We look forward to seeing you, and having you join in the discussion.

Paragraph 2

Paragraph 3

Paragraphs 4 and beyond

Heder

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”