By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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Left: The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg in concert. Right: Spotsylvania High School's "Knightingales." Submitted photo.

The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg today announced that it is the first arts organization in the region to participate in the Passport Program, a statewide initiative with the goal of making the arts more accessible to low-income families.

“It is truly awesome that we are able to offer this to our community and be a part of the Passport Program,” said Chorale president David Brown in a press release about the partnership. “Our concerts present quality entertainment for the entire family.”

The Passport Program is a partnership established in 2023 between the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Commission for the Arts. Performing arts groups that participate in the program offer discounted or free tickets to families enrolled in the VDH Women, Infants, and Children program.

Some 4,700 people in the greater Fredericksburg region participate in WIC. The program provides education, support, and supplemental nutrition to eligible families with young children—and now, it provides them with access to live performing arts as well.

To be part of the Passport Program, organizations must apply with the Virginia Commission for the Arts. According to the VCA’s website, 48 groups across the state have registered, including several in Richmond, Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax.

The Chamber Chorale is the first in the Rappahannock Area Health District—which serves Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, and King George—to register for the Passport Program.

WIC cardholders can receive $5 tickets to the Chorale’s upcoming concerts, including the April 11 spring concert “Songs of Love,” by showing their card at the ticket desk at the venue.

The spring concert features love songs from across the centuries, from 16th-century Italian madrigals to Brahms waltzes to traditional folk songs to modern pop songs originally performed by Sting, Billy Joel, and the Magnetic Fields.

As part of its focus on community outreach, the Chamber Chorale invites a local high school ensemble to rehearse and perform with the group at each spring concert. This year’s concert includes Spotsylvania High School premier treble ensemble ‘The Knightingales,” directed by Faith Roberts.

“Songs of Love” will be performed at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

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