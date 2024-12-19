By Adele Uphaus

GIS map showing the Mary's Landing development location.

Fredericksburg’s department of planning and building on Monday approved a site plan for the development known as Mary’s Landing.

Mary’s Landing is the proposed redevelopment of 3.87 acres—now mostly unused parking lots—between Fall Hill Avenue and Charles Street in the Canal Quarter section of downtown into 63 townhouse units and “related infrastructure.”

The project includes the demolition of two existing structures—2215 Fall Hill Avenue, a 1930s bungalow, and 435 Hunter Street, which currently houses the Rappahannock EMS Council and was the city’s first public health building, designed by J.J. Ballentine.

The Medical Arts Building structure at 2301 Fall Hill Avenue will remain, according to the city’s notification.

There have been at least four iterations of the site plan since January of this year. Along with the latest version of the site plan, the city approved an alternative landscaping plan request.

A group of residents have contended since the first site plan was submitted that the Mary’s Landing plan constitutes a “major subdivision” that requires approval by the Planning Commission and City Council, rather than an “administrative subdivision” that only requires staff approval.

Attorney Giff Hampshire, retained by some of the residents, has asked the city’s zoning administrator, Kelly Machen, to agree with their contention and issue a zoning determination finding that the proposed development requires a special use permit, “because it would create more than 50 lots that are new and different,” according to a letter from Hampshire.

Anne Little, one of the residents represented by Hampshire, said in an email to the Advance that, “it is a sad day for our city when a project like Mary’s Landing is approved by city staff, even though it breaks many rules and regulations that were set by the city to ensure proper development.”

“Our city council has abdicated many of these responsibilities to staff and allowed our city to be over-developed,” Little wrote. “We have a city that talks about protecting affordable housing and yet approves condos that cost over $600,000 [the cost of the Mary’s Landing townhomes as estimated by the developer at a meeting in June]. That is not affordable in my book.”

