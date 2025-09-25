By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

The Fredericksburg City County has approved a special use permit for local developers to turn the old medical office building on Fall Hill Avenue into 30 apartments.

The vote on Tuesday night was 7-0. The project, which would take at least two years to construct, is being promoted as affordable housing by the developer Medical Arts Building FXBG LLC.

The developers, which include two local residents, predict the 29,600 square feet space will include one-bedroom apartments that would rent for between some $1,200 and $1,400 a month, depending on the overall market at the time the project is complete.

One two-bedroom apartment would also be built. The apartments are described as ideal for single people, married couples, with no children, or elderly folks who wish to stay in the city and therefore would have no impact on the city’s public schools.

The building at 2301 Fall Hill Avenue, originally constructed in 1956, is near the intersection with Germania Street and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is within a mile of the city’s largest employers, the public school system, Mary Washington Hospital and the University of Mary Washington and within walking distance of the Fredericksburg Food Co-Op.

The developers say there will be 33 free parking spaces for tenants, more than one per unit, positioned on the existing parking lot and six new spaces on the street but require no additional asphalt.

According to the proposal the development reduces the number of vehicles traveling through the local streets. The previous medical office generated 730 trips a day while the apartment complex would generate just 163 vehicle trips a day.

The outside of the building would look the same to meet preservation requirements, though the front entrance would be blocked off from the street.

A bench at an existing bus stop has been added to the original plan and the City Council and one of the developers, Lee Garrison, promised they would put a cover on that bus stop to deal with inclement weather.

Harrison told the council, “we are local, you can see us walking down the street, if there are any problems you know where to find us.”

Several city council members praised the plan for its compliance with the city’s plan for infill housing and preservation of the existing character of the neighborhood.

Vice Mayor Charlie Frey (Ward 4) said this project can be a good example for other developers who have shied away from affordable housing claiming it’s not profitable.

“It will defiantly help council as a baseline project to say you can do this.”

No one spoke at the public hearing session before the vote.

In other action, the city council also approved a special use permit for a community child care center at 105 Classic Court, which is off Lafayette Boulevard in the southern part of the city.

The operator, Bernadette Fumbanks, who currently runs a much smaller day care center, told the council there is a “dire need” for such a facility in Fredericksburg. The center will be able to accommodate 96 children.

