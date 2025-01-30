By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

Email Hank

"CSX in Charlottesville, VA" by jpmueller99 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

A report from the Federal Railroad Administration requested by Fredericksburg City Council and Mayor Kerry Devine on this past summer’s freight car derailment blames human error for the mishap.

According to the report, the July 20, 2024, accident occurred when five cars containing scrap metal were left on a sidetrack in the CSX Fredericksburg Yard without the brake system being properly secured.

The cars were on a slight grade and began rolling. They were derailed by a device designed to stop runaway cars. Five cars derailed, rolled over and collided with a large wall separating the tracks from the Cobblestone Square neighborhood.

There were no injuries, but the report says there was more than $105,000 worth of damage from the accident.

Since January of 2023, the FRA has conducted 20 safety inspections in Fredericksburg, covering 41 specified areas, including hazardous materials, power and equipment, operating practices, and the tracks.

The FRA report does not list any infractions. A spokesman for the FRA could not clarify for the Advance if any infractions had been found or adjudicated.

In its report, FRA says there were only two incidents in Fredericksburg in the last five years. The other one was in 2019 when an Amtrak train hit a tree.

Between January of 2019 and July 2024, according to the report, there were 65 train accidents in Virginia. One person died in Henrico County and 37 others were injured in other incidents.

Most of those incidents—63 of them—involved a collision with an automobile at a railroad crossing.

The report, issued late last year, was just posted on the city’s website this week. The city also continues to monitor tanks in the CSX rail yard.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”