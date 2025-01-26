Anna Lee Ballard

Fredericksburg

“Anna Lee was a Navy spouse and retired Assistant Manager from Sherwin-Williams Paints. Anna Lee was an active member of Ferry Farm Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she attended services with her husband, Joseph C. Ballard, ‘Jr.’ The two were married for 73 years. During retirement, they spent much of their free time camping and traveling to all fifty states and many foreign countries, where she served as the couple's chief planner and navigator. Anna Lee and Jr. spent many winters at Buttonwood Bay in Sebring, Florida. Anna Lee was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.”

Arden Lee “Pete” Beagle

Stafford

“Pete grew up in Stafford County where he graduated from Stafford High School. He was a heavy equipment operator for Butzner Construction and later, an HVAC mechanic for Robert B. Payne. He retired from the University of Mary Washington as the HVAC Supervisor. Pete enjoyed golfing, fishing, and many outdoor activities. Some of his best stories were about memories made on NASCAR trips with his buddies. He loved the Redskins, this season was especially a joy for him to watch. He was a member of Elks Lodge #875 and Fraternal Order of Eagles 4123.”

Janet Smith Cain

Fredericksburg

“Janet was an accomplished painter, loved crafts and needleworking, was co-owner of Crafts and Stitchery, and was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother.”

Leonard Doyle Chafin

Fredericksburg

Ethel Lonnie Crawford

Fredericksburg

Ricky Lane Curtis

Fredericksburg

Vincent Cusack

Fredericksburg

“Vince was known for his infectious love of life, which he shared with everyone around him. A lifelong Washington Commanders fan, he took great joy in cheering on his team, win or lose. He had a passion for dancing, enjoyed golfing, and above all, loved spending time with his family. He was married to the love of his life, Ryda Cusack, for 48 years until her passing in 2010. Together, they created a home full of love, laughter, and cherished memories.”

Robert Carl Gibbons

Stafford

“Beyond his military and business endeavors, Bob was deeply involved in his local community. He served on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission, and the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Board. Bob was honored with a train car named after him and was instrumental in several important regional development projects, including the construction of the ‘Big John’ Warner Military Transportation Corridor and Code Talker’s Hall. Bob's legacy is one of dedication, service, and love for his family.”

Hattie Zola Harris

Fredericksburg

“Hattie had a deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren, with whom she spoke daily. She cherished listening to them read books and treasured the time spent with them. Hattie was also an avid follower of current events, always eager to engage in conversation and share her thoughts. Known for her silly sense of humor, she brought joy and laughter to her family and friends. With a green thumb, she took great care of her plants, often sharing her gardening tips with loved ones.”

Shelby Edenton Hill

Spotsylvania

“In 1958, Shelby married Morris Arland Hill, and together they embarked on a new journey in Plymouth, North Carolina, where they opened a Ben Franklin department store. Their entrepreneurial spirit led them to Maysville, North Carolina, where Shelby established a craft and quilting shop. Shelby was an active member of Memorial Baptist Church, serving as music and choir director, and contributing to the community through various ministries. Following Morris’ passing in 1997, Shelby returned to Spotsylvania, where she continued her passion for music as the choir director at Good Hope Baptist Church for 20 years. Her love for Bluegrass music flourished as she joined ‘The New Girls Nite Out,’ an all-female Bluegrass band that achieved recognition at the Virginia State Convention and performed at notable events, including the Bluegrass Bell Buckle Cruise and the home of Bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe.”

Franklin Ivester

Spotsylvania

“Frank was a lifelong firefighter with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Company 5 in Franconia, VA. Even after retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his firefighter brothers. Frank enjoyed hunting, collecting hunting rifles and shotguns, watching football – especially the Redskins, and reading history books. He was an avid handyman and could fix anything. A gentle giant, Frank was a man of few words, but when he spoke, everyone listened. He lived by the motto ‘Leadership is not what you do for yourself, but what you do for others.’ Above all, Frank was a family man and had unconditional love for his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandson, and beloved black lab, Rocky.”

Robert James Jennings

Locust Grove

“Bob loved children and animals and could often be found with a cat or small child in his lap or a dog by his side. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. Not only was he eminently kind and patient, but he could also be quite goofy and create lots of laughs. He definitely had the ‘dad jokes’ down. His Methodist faith was very important to him, and he volunteered in many faith-based ministries, including the Appalachian Service Project and Kairos Prison Ministry. His unassuming nature, generosity of spirit, and copious good deeds even earned him the nickname ‘Saint Bob.’ He will be sorely missed.”

Howard Joseph Kohl III

Fredericksburg

“In true Howard fashion, he took the initiative and wrote his own obituary. We discovered it tucked away, filled with his signature wit, charm, and honesty, and it’s only fitting to share his final words with the world.



Howard Joseph Kohl III, age 79, of Fredericksburg, VA, escaped his mortal realm and a few unpaid bills on Saturday, January 18, 2025, leaving behind several sets of mismatched socks, a growing set of Craftsman tools and a multitude of survival items useful in the event of a zombie Apocalypse.

He seriously enjoyed high school and George Mason University. It is only rumors that three educators took early retirement before he graduated. Howard served two years in the United States Army and was quite happy to leave with Sergeant stripes and all his body parts. He retired from the federal government and since then he has managed to only do things that made sense.

Howard died knowing that Jesus is the ultimate role model, though John Wayne ran a close second. He believed hot sauce should never ruin perfectly good food and departed with the hope of finding a heavenly garage, fully equipped for endless tinkering, under God’s watchful care.”

Hazel Frances Lipscomb

Fredericksburg

Laura Williams Lowe

Stafford

“Laura touched the hearts of everyone she met with her kindness, warmth, and unwavering love for her family. She will be remembered for her passion for her family, love to cook and host holidays, her love for birds and flowers, and spending time with her family & friends.”

Dawn Marie Merrigan

Fredericksburg

“From the moment you met Dawn Marie, you could feel her warmth. Her love for her family was the cornerstone of her life. She adored her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Nothing brought her more joy than hearing their laughter, watching them grow, and sharing precious moments together. Whether it was attending school events or simply spending quiet afternoons together, her love for them knew no bounds.”

Marcia Robbins

Fredericksburg

“In the early 70s, Marcia was introduced to the artistry of eggs and became both an accomplished designer of decorated eggs and business owner of The Robbins Nest which has sold egging supplies for over 50 years. She was honored by her peers with the Kit Stansbury Award. She participated in egg shows across the US and made egging friends from around the world.

To our family, she was our beloved mom and grandma. She loved hosting family and friends at the cottage on Keuka Lake and later in Arizona. She was a wonderful cook who always had a generous heart. She loved playing cards and traveling to Europe and the Caribbean. She will be greatly missed.”

Rondal Roby

Fredericksburg

Niolen Ray Shortt

Spotsylvania

“Ray loved God, his family, and his friends above all. He also had a deep love for fellowship, nature (specifically trees and corn fields), the mountains, the beach, gardening, viewing the stars and moon, planes and their flight patterns, cutting grass, sports (especially the Redskins), trucks, and tinkering. He will always be remembered as a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and friend with a beautiful heart.”

Nichole Leanne Smith

Fredericksburg

Esther M. Tate

Fredericksburg

“Esther M. Tate was born March 5, 1925. Delivered by Dr. Frank Pratt at home nearly 100 years ago, she passed away five blocks from where she was born and two miles from where she lived most of her life. She was the oldest child of Frank and Bertie Haynes. She spent her entire life in the Fredericksburg area and was a 1943 graduate of Falmouth High School. She was a lifelong member of Riverside Church (formerly Fredericksburg Church of God and Arwood Church of God), where she served in numerous roles, including teaching Sunday School and the adult Sunday School class for many years, Deaconess, choir member, and missionary to Jamaica. She worked briefly as a young woman at the Sylvania Plant and then in domestic service in Fredericksburg.”

Samuel Jason Titus

Fredericksburg

“Jason was a man who embraced life with open arms. He had a contagious energy and a genuine love for people, effortlessly making friends wherever he went. His adventurous spirit led him to explore new places and experiences, always eager to discover the world around him.”

Margaret Wheeler

Fredericksburg

Odell Williams

Fredericksburg

Martin “Mr. Ed” Edward Witmer

Fredericksburg

