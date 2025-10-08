FXBG Advance

Hamilton Palmer
3h

Malvina Kay and Marci Catlett are sisters? And Kay votes on issues and pay affecting her sister? Let’s just keep Fredericksburg schools a family business w leadership that has ‘run it in the ground’.

‘Keeping the students down’. Preparing ‘graduates’ for jobs at fast food and amusement parks.

Well funded school system consistently ranked in bottom 10% in Virginia.

What happened?

