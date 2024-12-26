City Schools Announces Excellence in Teaching Awards
The division Teacher of the Year is Abby Avery, a social studies teacher at Walker-Grant Middle School.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
Fredericksburg City Public Schools has announced its 2024-25 Excellence in Teaching award recipients, including the division Teacher of the Year—Abby Avery, a social studies teacher at Walker-Grant Middle School.
“Some of the criteria for this is always being ready to go the extra mile, which she does,” said Tristin Fidler, director of teacher quality for city schools. “She’s been a coach for us and she’s a mentor teacher. And she’s an alum of James Monroe, so she’s a City Schools girl.”
Avery’s students say she’s an effective teacher because she’s kind and makes learning fun, which helps them understand and retain even such complicated topics as the origins of World War I.
As division Teacher of the Year, Avery is now in the running to receive recognition as regional and state Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in the spring, Fidler said.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools presents Excellence in Teaching awards to three educators each at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools, Walker-Grant Middle School, and James Monroe High School, and two educators in the preschool program, Fidler said.
The 2024-25 Excellence in Teaching award recipients are:
Kimberley Eggleston, preschool Teacher of the Year
Scarlett Walker, preschool instructional coach
Quinn Johnson, English learner teacher and Hugh Mercer Elementary Teacher of the Year
Alexis Barnikel, 4th grade teacher at Hugh Mercer Elementary
Elizabeth San Soucie, English learner teacher at Hugh Mercer Elementary
Christine Montgomery, kindergarten teacher and Lafayette Elementary Teacher of the Year
Jennifer Brady, 5th grade teacher at Lafayette Elementary
Laura Thompson, English learner teacher at Lafayette Elementary
Abby Avery, Walker-Grant Middle School Teacher of the Year and Division Teacher of the Year
Stephanie Hein, science teacher at Walker-Grant Middle
Ciara Taylor, career and technical education teacher at Walker-Grant Middle
Charles Smith, band teacher and James Monroe High School Teacher of the Year
Mackenzie Hard, English teacher at James Monroe High
Katherine Loos, English learner teacher at James Monroe High
All recipients will be recognized at the January 13 School Board meeting.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!