By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

From left: Abby Avery, the division-wide and Walker-Grant Middle School Teacher of the Year; Christine Montgomery, Lafayette Elementary Teacher of the Year; Kimberley Eggleston, preschool programs Teacher of the Year. Photos courtesy FCPS.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has announced its 2024-25 Excellence in Teaching award recipients, including the division Teacher of the Year—Abby Avery, a social studies teacher at Walker-Grant Middle School.

“Some of the criteria for this is always being ready to go the extra mile, which she does,” said Tristin Fidler, director of teacher quality for city schools. “She’s been a coach for us and she’s a mentor teacher. And she’s an alum of James Monroe, so she’s a City Schools girl.”

Avery’s students say she’s an effective teacher because she’s kind and makes learning fun, which helps them understand and retain even such complicated topics as the origins of World War I.

As division Teacher of the Year, Avery is now in the running to receive recognition as regional and state Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in the spring, Fidler said.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools presents Excellence in Teaching awards to three educators each at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools, Walker-Grant Middle School, and James Monroe High School, and two educators in the preschool program, Fidler said.

The 2024-25 Excellence in Teaching award recipients are:

Kimberley Eggleston, preschool Teacher of the Year

Scarlett Walker, preschool instructional coach

Quinn Johnson, English learner teacher and Hugh Mercer Elementary Teacher of the Year

Alexis Barnikel, 4th grade teacher at Hugh Mercer Elementary

Elizabeth San Soucie, English learner teacher at Hugh Mercer Elementary

Christine Montgomery, kindergarten teacher and Lafayette Elementary Teacher of the Year

Jennifer Brady, 5th grade teacher at Lafayette Elementary

Laura Thompson, English learner teacher at Lafayette Elementary

Abby Avery, Walker-Grant Middle School Teacher of the Year and Division Teacher of the Year

Stephanie Hein, science teacher at Walker-Grant Middle

Ciara Taylor, career and technical education teacher at Walker-Grant Middle

Charles Smith, band teacher and James Monroe High School Teacher of the Year

Mackenzie Hard, English teacher at James Monroe High

Katherine Loos, English learner teacher at James Monroe High

All recipients will be recognized at the January 13 School Board meeting.

