Eva Louvenia Allen

Spotsylvania

Carol Louis Clark

Spotsylvania

Michelle Monique Covington

Fredericksburg

Viola Mae Dunmire

Stafford

“She worked at Acme, Safeway and Grand Union and was a seamstress. Sewing was her passion, and you could always find her in front of her sewing machine. She did all the sewing for the Christmas plays and other activities at her church. She was always doing alterations for the people around her and there was no sewing job she couldn’t do. Her son said to her once ‘I bet you could sew two rocks together,’ which she promptly did and presented him with the two rocks sewed together.”

Anne Marie Dutkovic

Fredericksburg

“Her radiant smile lit up any room she entered. She lived life to the fullest and especially loved spending time with her family, friends, and her beloved dogs. She had a deep passion for attending concerts, particularly those of Bruno Mars, and enjoyed going to comedy shows and sporting events. Every year, she made it a point to attend at least one game each of the Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Capitals. Travel was also one of her greatest loves, and she cherished exploring new places.”

Phyllis Marie Foote

Fredericksburg

“She was a budget analyst for the U.S. Navy until her retirement. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, studied history, taught English as a second language, loved visiting museums, visiting family and going on adventures abroad and within the states. She supported many local charities and was an avid animal supporter.



Remember Phyllis for her humor, intelligence and her caring, giving heart.”

Richard Arthur Graves Jr.

Fredericksburg

“Rich had an overwhelming love for his kids, his family, his friends, and motorcycles. He was always there for a laugh and a smile.”

Steve R. Hash

Fredericksburg

Jennifer W. Hoskins

Spotsylvania

“Jennifer was a retired elementary school teacher, having taught most of her 30 years in Stafford County. She was a long-time member of Goshen Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, where she served in various ministries over the years.”

Morris Christoher Jennings, Sr.

Fredericksburg

Sheila Marie Jones

Fredericksburg

“Sheila was born and raised in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She retired from the F.B.I. in Quantico, Virginia after 28 years of service. Sheila enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially going to the mountains with her daughter and Wayne, and working in the yard cutting grass and planting trees and flowers. She also enjoyed going to Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens with her daughter. Sheila was a country music fan and followed certain bands like Patsy Cline and the country classics. She loved to cook for family gatherings and holidays and enjoyed spending time with her family and work family from Quantico, Virginia.”

Ivy Baugham Lansford

Fredericksburg

“Mrs. Lansford served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy before embarking on a long and distinguished civilian career in nursing.

A devout Christian, Mrs. Lansford was an active member, most recently, of Ferry Farm Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School at various churches for more than forty years. Her life was marked by service to her community. She volunteered at a community kitchen and turned her lifelong passion for quilting into a vehicle for service by donating finished quilts to those less fortunate.”

Deborah Kay Ludington

Spotsylvania

James Makrinikolas

Fredericksburg

“He was born in Greece, and lived in Montross, Virginia. James built a beautiful life rooted in love, faith, and devotion to his family.

James will be remembered for his strong spirit, his deep love for his family, and his Greek heritage, which he cherished and shared with all.”

Raymond Wilson “Buck” Miller

Fredericksburg

“As a self-proclaimed Chevrolet man for as long as he could remember, he had many vehicles over the years and ran them all along Route 1 from Alexandria to Fredericksburg. He was very particular about caring for his vehicles and could often be found washing, waxing, and cleaning them. Cars were indeed his first love, with NASCAR, professional wrestling, and the Washington Redskins (Commanders) a close second interchangeably. If you watched sports with Buck, you had to have thick skin as his favorite thing to do was talk ‘smack’ about his driver/wrestler/team in the hopes it would goad them into a win. He was the biggest, worst fan!”

Linden Eugene Plummer

Fredericksburg

“Linden served a total of 26 years in the military; he spent 12 years in the Air Force as well as 14 years in the Army. After retiring, he went on to work at Metro Transit for 19 years. In his free time, Linden enjoyed gardening, writing poems, being silly, and was always eager to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with others. He was an active member of his community, volunteering for various causes and organizations.”

James Robbins

Fredericksburg

“Jim’s happiest times were spent with family and friends on Keuka Lake, boating, fishing, playing cards, and enjoying vodka gimlets and red wine. He was our family handyman—everyone always had a “Poppy-do” list when he arrived. Marcia and Jim loved to travel especially to Europe and the Caribbean. He will be greatly missed by our family.”

Madelyn Stewart Smith (age 104)

Locust Grove

Caden Tyler Sullivan

Stafford

“A 10th grader at Mountain View High School, Caden, known by his nickname ‘Fishsticks,’ was an adventurous soul with a passion for the outdoors. He loved golf, fishing, hunting, riding his dirt bike, horseback riding with his horse Misty, and spending time with his beagle Macy, his loyal sidekick. Caden's bright smile, kind heart, and love for life will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Henry Martin Wilson Jr.

Fredericksburg

