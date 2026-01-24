Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Caroline

The county will open an emergency shelter at 8:00 pm on Saturday, January 24, at Caroline County High School. For more details, visit Caroline County to Open Emergency Shelter at Caroline High School • Caroline County VA

Fredericksburg

Courts

General District Court and Clerk’s Office will be CLOSED Monday, January 26

Visitor Center

CLOSED Sunday, January 25 and Monday, January 26

Eagle Express Service

Ending service at 2:30 pm, January 24

Warming Center in Event of Power Outages

City Leadership has coordinated with our Department of Social Services Director, and there is a plan to open a Shelter and/Warming Centers if prolonged power outages occur. A notification will be sent via FredAlert and shared on the City's website and social media.

Micah Cold Weather Shelter

Micah Ministries’ Cold Weather Shelter will be operating under snow emergency plans tonight, Saturday, January 24, 2025. Please read the following message carefully because there are several changes to normal operations to prepare for the snow:



Cold Weather Shelter will be OPEN for both men and women, but men’s site will be in a different location tonight. We will NOT bus men experiencing homelessness to 750 Kings Highway tonight. Instead, men experiencing homelessness will take shelter at a downtown church for the night.

Men experiencing homelessness will stay overnight at FXBG Baptist Church tonight. Men should enter through the Caroline Street entrance of the church (1016 Caroline Street) to be admitted to the shelter for the night.

The WOMEN’S CWS is operating out of its usual space inside FXBG Baptist: Female neighbors should enter through the side door on Amelia Street. It is the only door to the church on the Amelia Street side. Look for the red door and the signage.

Dinner will be served at the usual time and location tonight: 4 - 5 PM at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church (308 Hanover Street - enter at the lower church door, across from City Hall on Princess Anne St).



A bus will be provided to pick up individuals from the dinner, and transport them to the emergency shelter location, beginning around 5:30 PM. Individuals are also welcome to provide their own transportation to the emergency shelter location, or to arrive on foot.

Information from Update #3 on Winter Storm Fern • Fredericksburg, VA

King George

Courts

Courts are closed on Monday, January 26, 2025.

Schools

Due to anticipated weather conditions, all weekend activities are canceled, and all school facilities will be closed beginning at 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 24, and continuing through the end of the day on Sunday.

Information is gathered from KG Alert | King George County, VA and Home - King George County Schools

Spotsylvania

Warming Center

The county will open a warming center at 9 pm January 24, 2026, at Thornburg Middle School.

Meetings

Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, 1/27/2026 is POSTPONED to Thursday, 1/29 at 5PM

Spotsylvania Circuit Court

CLOSED Monday, 1/26/2026, due to expected winter storm.

Spotsylvania General District Court

CLOSED Monday, 1/26/2026, due to expected winter storm.

Spotsylvania Juvenile & Domestic Court

CLOSED Monday, 1/26/2026, due to expected winter storm.

Convenience Centers/Landfill

ALL convenience centers/landfill CLOSED Sunday, 1/25 and Monday, 1/26 due to the expected winter storm.

County Parks

ALL county parks CLOSED Sunday, 1/25 and Monday, 1/26 due to the expected winter storm.

Spotsylvania Museum and Visitors Center

CLOSED Saturday, 1/24, Sunday, 1/25 and Monday, 1/26 due to the expected winter storm.

Schools

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools activities and events scheduled on Saturday, January 24, 2026, are cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.

This information is gathered from Spotsylvania County Public Schools and Inclement Weather Delays and Closures | Spotsylvania County, VA

Stafford

Meetings

Board of Supervisors meeting schedule for Tuesday, January 27, 2026, is canceled

Courts

All Courts are closed Monday, January 26, 2026

Landfill

Closed on Sunday, January 25, 2026

Schools

At this time, all activities and events scheduled after 5 pm on Saturday and all day Sunday are cancelled. Buildings will be closed to outside activities. Due to the current cold weather advisory and anticipated extreme temperatures, the Health and Wellness Fair (including the Polar Pals Fun Run) has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 7.

We anticipate making a decision regarding school operating status for Monday by Sunday afternoon.

This information is gathered from Home - Stafford County Public Schools, Emergency Information and Operating Status, and Stafford County Winter Storm Fern Update

