By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Artwork created by the Fredericksburg community at a pop-up workshop hosted this spring is on display this month at the downtown branch of the Rappahannock Regional Library.

Community Canvas, an art advocacy project founded in 2023 by Javonne Kirby, hosted the workshop in May. Members of the public were invited to contribute small found objects to a large-scale, three-dimensional collage.

The idea was inspired by the work of Ukranian-born sculptor Luise Nevelson, who called herself the “original recycler” because she made much of her work out of found materials.

According to a press release about the exhibit, members of the Fredericksburg Arts Commission, St. George’s Episcopal Church, and the wider community participated in the workshop and will have work on display this month.

“The experimental and playful works on view … [showcase] what is made when organizations like Community Canvas, an art advocacy project that seeks to serve underrepresented members of our community, invite the broader community to come out and create together,” the press release states.

The exhibit, titled “Found,” will be on display in the atrium of the downtown library through October 28.

Contact Kirby with any questions about Community Canvas.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”